'Carnival barkers': Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert snubbed by GOP women’s fundraising group

A prominent fundraising group for GOP women is “intentionally” withholding campaign donations to freshmen Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Insider reported Wednesday.

"While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I've always professed quality over quantity," Julie Conway, executive director of the Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee, told Insider in an email. "The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers.

"I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they're cut from the same cloth," Conway added.

Public records confirm the VIEW PAC has not given any money to Greene or Boebert to date, and Conway told Insider the PAC would continue to withhold support in 2022.

In response to USA TODAY’s request for comment, Boebert said she had “never heard of” Conway or VIEW, which she described as a “DC insider PAC.”

“I care about the hard-working Americans from Colorado’s Third Congressional District ... that’s whose cloth I’m cut from,” Boebert said in an email.

Greene did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Both congresswomen have been criticized for inflammatory language and questionable behavior, particularly on the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a fundraiser Thursday in Illinois for another freshman GOP congresswoman, Greene flaunted her We Will Not Comply Act, a bill she filed in April that would prevent discrimination against those who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It gives you permission to tell Biden’s little posse that’s gonna show up at your door, you know, that intimidate you – they probably they probably work for antifa by night, and then they come and intimidate you to take the vaccine by day – well, you get to tell them to get the hell off of your lawn,” Illinois' WCIA News reported Greene said of the bill Thursday, alluding to comments President Joe Biden made Tuesday of his effort to knock “door-to-door” to increase vaccinations nationwide.

Story continues

The New York Times reported in December that in Effingham, Illinois, where the fundraiser took place, “almost every call” to a local funeral home there involved service for a COVID-19 victim.

Boebert has also been vocal about allowing people to choose whether they want to be vaccinated without being vilified.

“Anyone who wants the vaccine should have easy access to it (and thanks to President Trump they do) Anyone who doesn’t want the vaccine should be able to refuse it without being made to feel like a criminal,” she tweeted Thursday. “This is a free country after all.”

The Colorado congresswoman also recently compared COVID-19 to communism and accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of “bullying” for telling Americans to “get over” vaccine hesitancy in a video.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reps. MTG, Boebert snubbed by GOP women’s fundraising group