Carnforth man jailed over Philippines child abuse images

A man who "demonstrated a strong sexual preoccupation with young children" has been jailed for making indecent photographs of them.

John Tesseyman was identified as part of an investigation targeting UK nationals making payments to a Filipino family who facilitated child abuse.

The 73-year-old, from Carnforth, made 53 payments to them, totalling £2,700, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

He was jailed for 13 months at Preston Crown Court.

He was also prohibited from travelling to a list of countries, including the Philippines, for five years.

Tesseyman was detained on suspicion of child sexual abuse offences by officers from the National Bureau of Investigation in the Philippines while visiting the country, the NCA said.

Internet searches

He was later released and returned to the UK, but was arrested by the NCA several weeks later at his home in Ingleton, Carnforth.

During their investigation, officers identified that Tesseyman had made the payments to payees in the Philippines between March and October 2017.

On his arrest, NCA officers seized Tesseyman's computers, which were found to have over 70 indecent images of children.

His internet search history demonstrated a strong sexual preoccupation with young children and contained graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse, the NCA said.

Tesseyman was charged with four counts of making indecent photographs of children.

The couple who facilitated the abuse of the children in some of the photos were both charged with offences involving the sexual exploitation of children.

One of them has since been convicted, and is serving a 15 year term in prison in Manila.

Senior investigating officer, Daniel Waywell, said: "The investigation into John Tesseyman was the result of a concerted effort from NCA officers and our colleagues overseas, demonstrating our resolve to pursue and bring to justice individuals who pose a sexual threat to children."

