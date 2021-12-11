Carmen Salinas, Telenovela Star and Man on Fire Actress, Dead at 82

Carmen Salinas

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Carmen Salinas, an actress known for her roles in several telenovelas, has died. She was 82.

The Mexican actress, who had been in a coma since she suffered a stroke in November, died on Thursday. Salinas' family announced her death on Twitter Friday, sharing a black-and-white photo of the late matriarch, with a quote: "For his painful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world."

"With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today, December 9, 2021," the family wrote in a statement, noting that details about her memorial would be shared at a later date.

"We appreciate everybody's messages of support and signs of respect toward our family," the statement continued. "As well as the symbols of affection and prayers that toasted our beloved Carmelita Salinas."

RELATED: Celebrities Who've Died in 2021

Born October 5, 1939, in Torreón, Coahuila, Salinas began performing as a child in the 1950s when she sang and did impersonations on the radio, competed in beauty contests and performed in nightclubs.

In the '60s, she began her TV career by starring in telenovelas such as Casa de Barrio, Frontera and Sublime Redención. Salinas accumulated more than 100 acting credits over the years, and also appeared alongside Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in the 2004 film Man on Fire.

Most recently, Salinas was cast in the upcoming Lionsgate's English-language remake of Francis Veber's 2006 French film The Valet. The Richard Wong-helmed romantic comedy also stars Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez, Max Greenfield, Betsy Brandt and Marisol Nichols. The movie will premiere in summer 2022 as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and a Disney+ Star Original abroad.

In addition to her storied acting career, Salinas was also active in politics, as a member of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party. She was elected plurinominal federal deputy in 2015, holding office until 2018.

Salinas is survived by her daughter Maria Eugenia. Her son Pedro died of cancer in 1994.