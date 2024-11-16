PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Former NBA player, Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony and former NBA player Stephon Marbury attend the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Eventual 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony played just one season of college basketball, but it was a memorable one as he led Syracuse to its only national title under longtime coach Jim Boeheim in 2003.

Now, the Orange will hope it can have the same kind of success with another Anthony in town as his son, Kiyan Anthony, announced his commitment to Syracuse. Anthony plays for Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, New York, ranking as the No. 32 player nationally and No. 1 player in the state of New York.

He also had offers from programs like Arizona State and Florida State, but instead, he'll follow in his father's footsteps and join an Orange program that enters the second year under Adrian Autrey, a former Boeheim assistant who was elevated to replace him ahead of last season.

"I'm proud of you. It's your time — go get it," the elder Anthony said in a video posted on social media after his son's commitment.

The Orange also announced that Anthony had officially signed his national letter of intent on Friday.

Syracuse has missed three consecutive NCAA tournaments and will hope that streak ends this season. But if it doesn't, the Orange can rest easy knowing it has a recruiting class that currently ranks fifth nationally and now includes a big-time legacy player coming to town.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony follows in father's footsteps by committing to Syracuse