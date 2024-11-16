Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Commits to Dad’s Alma Mater Syracuse: 'I Want to Go in There and Create My Own Name'

The 17-year-old announced his long-awaited college decision surrounded by his dad and mom, La La Anthony, on Friday, Nov. 15

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images Kiyan Anthony and Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony’s son is following in his footsteps — but carving his own path!

Seventeen-year-old Kiyan, a top-40 men’s basketball recruit, has finally announced his college decision, committing to his dad’s alma mater, Syracuse University, over his other top contenders.

The only child of Carmelo, 40, and ex-wife La La Anthony shared his long-awaited decision on dad Carmelo’s podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, on Friday, Nov. 15.

After steadily narrowing down from a list of 10 colleges since his sophomore year (resulting in a top three of Syracuse, Auburn and USC), Kiyan has decided to attend the New York college — which owes much of its only NCAA Championship win to his father — the teen revealed.

Cassy Athena/Getty Kiyan Anthony playing basketball in 2022

Reacting to Kiyan's big news on the podcast, La La, 42, said she is “overwhelmed” but “happy ‘cause he's happy.”

“I think it's an incredible decision,” she explained. “They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority. They were great, and I mean, it's big shoes to fill. But at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it's time for him to create his own.”

Related: La La Anthony Shares the Advice She Gave 16-Year-Old Son Kiyan on Navigating Fame: 'So Proud' (Exclusive)

Plus, she added, it doesn’t hurt that Kiyan will only be a five-hour drive — or 45-minute flight — away from her.

Carmelo, meanwhile, expressed his excitement that Kiyan had reached a decision after lots of “flip-flopping.”

“I'm glad that he decided to make this decision,” the former NBA star said, as La La chimed in, “And I think it's important to say like, Kiyan really made this decision.”

“Mel,” she added, “just gave him input on all the schools” — not pressure to pick his alma mater.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Kiyan Anthony (left) and Carmelo Anthony in 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with ESPN about his college decision, Kiyan said that "ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the [Syracuse] staff.”

"From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family,” he told the outlet. “My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit.”

Related: La La Anthony on Son Kiyan's Growing Social Media Popularity: 'He's at Almost a Million Followers!' (Exclusive)

Kiyan also discussed the constant comparisons he has received to dad Carmelo — one of the NBA's all-time scorers — from the moment he first picked up a basketball.

"The struggle was real, especially in middle school and my freshman year in high school," he told ESPN. "I didn't know what I was doing then, but I started listening to my dad. I trusted his words, established a routine and began to change into my own player.”

"The biggest difference between me and my dad is that he was a straight-up bucket, a straight-up bully,” the teen added. “He could score on you at will. I have scoring ability and I can create for others."

