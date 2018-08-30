Carmelo Anthony shouldn’t have Knicks jersey retired, Walt Frazier says

Knicks legend Walt Frazier doesn't think the Knicks should retire Carmelo Anthony's No. 7 jersey "because he didn't win a title."

Frazier, whose jersey was retired by the Knicks in 1979, also said he thought there were other players out of New York that deserved to have their jersey retired before him.

“I’m surprised they didn’t put Allan Houston up there. I’m surprised Bernard King, who is in the Hall of Fame, they haven’t put Bernard up there. So those two guys I think are deserving," Frazier told SiriusXM NBA Radio (via New York Post).

Despite Anthony becoming the seventh all-time scorer in Knicks history, Frazier still doesn't believe the forward will have his jersey retired.

"Perhaps maybe John Starks. Even the Oak Man, Charles Oakley, but that probably won’t happen with all the stuff he’s done at the Garden. So he’s not held in high esteem right now but I don’t see them putting Melo in there because of that.”

Anthony spent seven seasons with the Knicks after playing eight years with the Nuggets. He averaged 24.7 points and seven rebounds with New York.

Anthony was traded to Oklahoma City in 2017 and then traded again to the Hawks during the offseason. He cleared waivers following his release from the Hawks and became a free agent before signing with the Rockets earlier this month.