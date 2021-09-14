  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carmelo Anthony on his new memoir, why he joined the Lakers and Dame's mindset in Portland

Chris Haynes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Former Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and now current Los Angeles Laker legend Carmelo Anthony joins the latest episode of Posted Up with Chris Haynes.

Carmelo shares why he chose to write about deeply personal stories from his life in his new memoir Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised.

Later, Chris and Carmelo talk about his decision to join the Lakers this offseason, what other teams he was considering and what Damian Lillard's mindset has been this offseason amid rumors of discontent in Portland.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony joins the latest episode of Posted Up with Chris Haynes (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony joins the latest episode of Posted Up with Chris Haynes (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNBA.

Follow Chris @ChrisBHaynes

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories