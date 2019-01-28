Carmelo Anthony watches Knicks vs. Heat in New York, receives loud ovation

Carmelo Anthony is looking for a new team but will still take in an NBA game Sunday.

The forward came to watch the Heat play the Knicks in New York at 7:30 p.m. ET. Anthony is good friends with Miami guard Dwyane Wade and shared a warm embrace with him before the contest. The fans in Madison Square Garden were glad to welcome him back.

The 16th-year veteran was traded by Houston to Chicago earlier this month after he failed to mesh with the team's system. But, he will not play a game for the Bulls as they are expected to cut or deal him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Anthony still reportedly wants to play in the NBA this season. He was with the Knicks from 2011-17.

Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 10 games for the Rockets before parting ways with the team.

The Knicks are 10-37 and have lost their last eight games.



