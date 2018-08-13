Carmelo Anthony expected to come off the bench for Rockets

Carmelo Anthony's role with the Rockets appears to be taking shape.

The forward officially signed a one-year, $2.4 million with Houston on Monday. From there he will begin to work with Chris Paul, James Harden and the rest of the team to figure out how he will be used.

According to the report, the Rockets plan to bring Anthony off the bench, an unfamiliar role. Up to this point, Anthony, 34, has started every game in which he has played in a 15-season NBA career.

His signing with the Rockets comes after the Thunder traded him to the Hawks in a three-way deal with the 76ers. He spent just a few days on Atlanta's roster before a a $2.4 million contract buyout was orchestrated for the team to waive him.

Anthony also has received a $25.4 million buyout of his original 2018-19 salary — minus the $2.4 million contract buyout with the Hawks.

In his lone season with the Thunder, Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.