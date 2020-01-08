What year is it? Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose turn back the clock with game-winners

Once upon a time (basically eight years ago) Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose were among the most feared scorers in the NBA.

That has since changed, but both players showed Tuesday that they can still pull out a dagger when it counts.

Oh boy, it’s 2011 again

At nearly the exact same time, Anthony and Rose delivered game-winning shots for the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

Anthony nailed a pull-up jumper from right behind the free throw line to break a tie with the Toronto Raptors and win the game 101-99, capping a night in which he poured in a team-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting. That continued an encouraging start with the Blazers for the veteran, now averaging 16.5 points per game on 50.9 percent true shooting.

As for Rose, it was his jumper off the elbow that gave the Pistons a 114-113 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Like Anthony, he led his team in scoring with 24 points off the bench, along with seven assists.

Derrick Rose floats it in to put Detroit ahead for good!



Final in Cleveland:@DetroitPistons 115@cavs 113 pic.twitter.com/YD8WNxFnD3 — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2020

And just for fun, here’s Chris Paul scoring the last of his 16 fourth-quarter points to send the Oklahoma City Thunder to overtime, where they won against the Brooklyn Nets.

Chris Paul is having an "in case you forgot" year.



Big shot to tie it and give him 16 4th quarter points. pic.twitter.com/k2HbR1ml4I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2020

It was quite a night for the NBA’s old guard.

Carmelo Anthony is fitting in just fine with the Portland Trail Blazers. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

