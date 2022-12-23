Carmel Christian takes the Anthony Morrow Shootout over Cannon School with late flurry

Carmel Christian made a big late flurry to stop Cannon School in the championship game of at the Anthony Morrow Shootout Thursday at Charlotte Latin School.

Carmel won 75-58 and looked like a totally different team than in its semifinal win over JM Robinson Wednesday.

Carmel jumped out to a 23-9 and Cannon rallied behind hot-shooting Austin Swartz and took a fourth quarter lead. That’s when Jaeden Mustaf, tournament MVP, took over the game with a flurry of tough layups and Cannon’s shots finally stopped falling.

Carmel beat Cannon for the second time this year, after winning 79-63 at home in November.

Anthony Morrow Shootout Recaps

Central Cabarrus 68, United Faith 61: Central Cabarrus jumped out to a 20-10 first quarter lead and was up 13 at halftime before the Falcons made a late rally. United Faith had a chance to trim the lead to two with about 40 seconds left, but a layup was missed. Central got 21 points from Chase Daniel and 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Carson Daniel. United Faith was led by 14 points, five rebounds and five assists from JD Bowden and 18 points, four rebounds and three steals from Alex Bates.

Concord Academy 70, JM Robinson 67: JJ Moore had 17 points and Isaiah Tate 15 to lead Concord Academy to a close win over NCHSAA 2A reigning state champion JM Robinson. Concord Academy is the NCISAA 3A reigning champions. Concord Academy started out hot, running off to a 22-11 lead before Robinson rallied behind Zi’Kei Wheeler and 23 from Jermaine Gray. It was a fairly close game after that.

Charlotte Latin girls 46, Olympic 26: Latin limited Olympic to single-digit scoring in every quarter to pick up the win. Two Olympic players scored: Devin Long (10 points) and Barri Terry (16). Latin got 15 points, five rebounds, five steals from Charlotte Tune and 11 points, three rebounds and two assists from Alison Archibald.

The Burlington School 64, Ardrey Kell 53: The Burlington School took a 35-26 halftime lead and made it stick in the seventh place game. Zion Walker had 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Spartans, who got 12 points from Steven Lassister and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Ty Outlaw. Ardrey Kell was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Brock Rose.

West Charlotte 73, Charlotte Latin 70: West Charlotte got a close win in the fifth place game, despite Latin getting two more huge performances from Ned Hull (19 points, seven rebounds) and Sean Rose (23 points, 10 rebounds). Lions’ big men Donovan Raymond and Mari Day combined for 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and point guard Ollie Alford had 27 points, eight rebounds and two steals. How close was this game? West Charlotte led 15-14 after the first quarter, and the teams were tied at halftime and to start the fourth quarter.

Anthony Morrow Shootout Boxscores

CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 87, WHITE KNOLL 65

White Knoll (SC): 15 10 19 21 = 65

Carolina International (NC): 18 19 32 18 = 87

White Knoll (SC): Watson 10, Thomas 1, Funderburk 4, Sims 12, Newton 2, Mitchell 2, Geromoni 6, Smith 25, Gordon 5

Carolina International (SC): Perry 20, Griffin13, Power 25, Ashmore 8, Stitt 3, Hatch 6, McCortt 2, Rodney 10.

CENTRAL CABARRUS 68, UNITED FAITH 61

Central Cabarrus 20 25 12 11 -- 68

United Faith 10 22 15 14 -- 61

CENTRAL CABARRUS 68 --Jaiden Thompson 9, Chase Daniel 21, Miller 8, Ford 7, Carson Daniel 13, Bullock 8, Kent 2

UNITED FAITH 61 -- JD Bowden 14, Slay 2, Lance Gill 12, Morton 2, Johnson 6, Alex Bates 18, Sutherland 7

CHARLOTTE LATIN GIRLS 46, OLYMPIC 26

Charlotte Latin 11 12 12 9 -- 46

Olympic 8 5 7 6 -- 26

CHARLOTTE LATIN 46 -- McMahan 4, Poole 4, Hume 3, Alison Archibald 11, Fisher 4, Charlotte Tune 15, Vandiver 5

OLYMPIC 26 -- Devin Long 10, Barri Terry 16

CONCORD ACADEMY 70, JM ROBINSON 67, THIRD PLACE GAME

Concord Academy 22 11 19 18 -- 70

Robinson 11 16 19 21 -- 67

CONCORD ACADEMY 70 -- JJ Moore 17, Cooke 9, Pinner 6, Isaiah Tate 15, Cvetkovic 5, Van Bibber 4, Benham 3, Asceric 7, Swinger 4

ROBINSON 67 -- Zi’Kei Wheeler 17, Brooks 4, Parker 2, Rowe 3, London Roseman 12, Jermaine Gray 23, Hobbs 4, White 2

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 64, ARDREY KELL 53 (7TH PLACE GAME)

ARDREY KELL 53 --Milliken 3, Delani Hammonds 11, Brock Rose 22, Weckerle 2, Caden Caskey 16

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 64 -- Zion Walker 17, Steven Lassister 12, Hammond 2, Ty Outlaw 11, Taylor 8, Durham 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 73, CHARLOTTE LATIN 70 (5TH PLACE GAME)

West Charlotte 15 18 14 26 -- 73

Charlotte Latin 14 19 14 23 -- 70

WEST CHARLOTTE 73 -- Donovan Raymond 10, Ollie Alford 27, Traylor 4, Mari Day 10, D. Day 9, Markus Kerr 13

CHARLOTTE LATIN 70 -- Ned Hull 19, Sayman 2, Jones 7, Levy 9, Houpt 3, Sean Rose 23, Hendley 7

Battle at the Border Boxscores

(at Independence High School)

ANDREWS (SC) 58, HIGHLAND TECH 51

Highland Tech: 9 17 13 12 51

Andrews (SC): 7 10 11 29 58

Highland Tech: Hairston 7, Whitted 14, Foust 1, Sherrill 15, Jenkins 7, Joseph 6, Spake 2

Andrews (SC): C. Cumbee 2, Rhue 3, Davis 10, R. Dorsey 14, Sumpter 20, B. Cumbee 4, Wright 2, K. Dorsey 2

INDIAN LAND 77, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 58

South Mecklenburg (NC) 20 14 12 11 -- 58

Indian Land (SC) (SC) 25 13 21 18 -- 77

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 58 -- Skelton 3, Ceaser 2, Chudgar 13, Nesbit 2, Moye 32

INDIAN LAND 77 -- Rasul 13, Jones 22, Nelson 24, Breedon 10, Callahan 5, Petri 2, Recker 3

SUN VALLEY 51, SCIENCE HILL 38

Sun Valley 19 16 10 6= 51

Science Hill 11 16 6 5= 38

Sun Valley Tavaras 4, Tyree White 15, Keegan Mason 17, Brockington 4, Kaelan Marsh 11

Science Hill Skeen 2, Lawson 16, Wood 3, Trusty 2, Watson 8, Daniel 5

VARINA (VA) 62, INDEPENDENCE 33

INDEPENDENCE (NC) : 7 7 16 3 = 33

VARINA (VA) : 14 20 15 13 = 62

Independence (NC): K. Jasper 3, K. Jasper 3, Thomason 13, Kolbe 2, Alberga 7, Davis 3, Barnes 2,

Varina (VA): Cosby 6, Greene 3, Derricott 10, Wyche 19, Coleman 7, Johnson 4, Stinson 10,

OVERALL Records: Indepenence 6-4 con: 1-1; Varina 5-1 con 2-0

Thursday’s Girls Boxscores

CANNON 64, LAKE CITY (IND) 62

Cannon School 19 45 - 64

Lake City (ID) 37 25- 62

CANNON SCHOOL 64 -- Samyha Suffren 15, Maya McCorkle 14, Lili Booker 10, Kierra Morrow 9, Ashley Fowler 9, Jamyrah Cherry 7Lake City 62

Notes: Cannon School goes 3-1 and finishes 3rd place in the Joe Bracket at Nike Tournament of Champions. Samyha Suffren selected to the all tournament team after averaging 17ppg and 11rpg.

HIBRITEN 63, SOUTH POINT 49

SP - 12 22 10 5 -- 49

H - 11 23 18 11 -- 63

SP - Amya Graham 23 pts 14 reb, Toney Milton 11 pts 10 reb

South Point plays in Catawba Ridge’a Copperhead Classic next week.

MARVIN RIDGE 63, BLYTHEWOOD 42

Marvin: 19, 13, 16, 15--63

Blythewood 13, 12, 8, 9—42

Marvin: Zahra Douglas 18, Ella Chepul 11, Kelsie Robitaille 8, Reese Fritz 8, Cadence Douglas 8, Kiley Lenahan 5, Lanie Edwards 2, Kate Sheridan 2, Sophie Fritz 1

Blythewood: Thomas 13, Hightower 12, Williams 10, Cross 3, Brown 2, Young 2

Record: Marvin 8-4