Carmel Christian’s boys fall short in bid for second 4A state basketball title

Joe Badgett has been to a few of these big basketball games, and he said late Saturday night that there’s one important requirement of any would-be champion.

“When you get to this point, it’s important to stay true to who you are,” Badgett said. “Tonight, we didn’t.”

Badgett’s Carmel Christian team got away from its offense, the coach said. The result was a 53-48 loss to Christ School in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship, played at Forsyth Country Day.

The loss deprived the Cougars of winning back-to-back state titles.

This was the 12th state championship game of Badgett’s career.

“I’ve have six go the right way and six go the other way,” he said. “And I’ve come to learn that you can’t get away from what got you to this point.”

Specifically, Badget said, the Cougars (28-4) didn’t run their typical offense.

“There were several times when we tried to beat their defense by going around it, by going to the outside,” he said. “We missed the chance to pass the ball to someone who was open on the inside.”

It was a rugged, no-quarter-given type of defensive struggle.

Each team was whistled for 18 fouls, and the officiating crew could’ve called more.

Badgett said he was very happy with his team’s play on defense.

“I couldn’t ask any more of them defensively,” he said. “We kept that team in the 50’s, and we made them work for what they got.”

It was the kind of game that seemed primed for one team to make a few big plays and run away with it. That never happened, though.

Trailing 35-34 to start the fourth quarter, Carmel Christian scored five straight points, but the Greenies (31-4) battled back and regained the lead, 43-41, with 4:29 remaining.

Badgett said one of the game’s big plays happened with about five minutes to play. The Cougars led 41-38 and seemed to be regaining the upper hand again. But Christ School guard Keenan Wilkins broke free of a Carmel Christian defender and made a 3-pointer.

“I thought that shot changed the momentum,” Badgett said. “It was a big play.”

Story continues

In the closing minute, the Cougars twice closed within two points but had to foul the Greenies.

Both times, the Christ School shooters made both free throws.

“Don’t get me wrong about the offense,” Badgett said. “It wasn’t as if we were playing selfishly. We were working the ball around. It was just that we weren’t running our offense the way we had for much of the season.”

Junior Jaeden Mustaf lead the Cougars with 22 points. Emanuel Richards led Christ School with 18.

“That was a very good team we played tonight,” Badgett said. “It was a tough defensive game, and I’m proud of our kids. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”

It was the finale for three seniors – Khamani Wertz, Boston Smith and Kaleb Siler.

“I hate that those guys couldn’t get another championship, but they have a lot of basketball still ahead of them at the next level,” Badgett said. “And the rest of our guys will have to get back to work and get ready for next year.”

Christ School is a perennial basketball power, but this was the Greenies’ first state championship since 2011, when a player named Marshall Plumlee was at center.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Christ School 16-10-9-18—53

Carmel Christian 6-15-12-14—48

CHRIST – Emanuel Richards 18; Jamari Briggs 12; Keenan Wilkins 10; Robinson 4; Cokley 5; Thomas-Johnson 4; Boyer 0; Hamilton 0.

CARMEL – Freeman 0; Jaedan Mustaf 22; Marcus 2; Wertz 5; Cash 8; Smith 4; Siler 2; Burnham 3.

PHOTOS: Carmel Christian falls to Christ School