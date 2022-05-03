CarMax's (NYSE:KMX) investors will be pleased with their respectable 51% return over the last five years

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 51%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 88%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 33% decline over the last twelve months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, CarMax achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that CarMax has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think CarMax will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that CarMax shareholders are down 33% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CarMax you should be aware of.

