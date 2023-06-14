Carmarthenshire broadband firm Broadway Partners goes bust

Residents in Carmarthenshire are seeking clarity over their broadband situation

Some rural communities say they are "in limbo" after one of their major broadband service providers went bust.

Broadway Partners had been hoping to deploy its own full fibre broadband (FTTP) to properties in mid and west Wales.

Some residents in Carmarthenshire are now seeking urgent clarity on the "incredibly frustrating" situation.

The UK government said it remained on target to reach 85% of homes with gigabit-capable broadband by 2025.

Broadway Partners had already completed some projects in Pembrokeshire before it went into administration.

It was hoping to connected a total of 250,000 properties in Wales and Scotland by 2025 that had failed to be connected by larger providers.

The manager for Broadway Partners, Teneo Financial Advisory Limited, said it was "hopeful rural areas and Wales will continue to benefit from ultra-fast broadband connectivity".

Communities Dyffryn Cennen and Llanfihangel Aberbythych chose it as their preferred internet provider in 2021, using the UK government's gigabit voucher scheme to cover connection costs.

"We chose them because they were focussing on rural communities and they wanted to be one of the lowest charging providers," said Simon Williams.

Simon Williams says "confidence is low" when it comes to getting rural communities connected

The volunteer coordinator for a project in the Dyffryn Cennen council area added: "The confidence at the minute is a bit low. I think the community feels a bit dejected right now and pretty flat.

"The people feel left behind - we desperately need it."

The work of connecting properties in the area ground to a halt a few weeks ago with the news that Broadway Partners was in administration, and the company was seeking a buyer.

Just 10 days before the company went bust, it placed a new fibre cabinet for connections opposite the old Tregib school in Ffairfach, but it is yet to be connected.

Mid and West Wales Member of the Senedd (MS) Cefin Campbell said he worried that if a company takes over "we'll have to go through the same process again", which would mean further delays.

Broadway engineers had installed a fibre cabinet in preparation for connection before the company went bust

"It might mean months, it might mean years, before we get the provision we deserve in rural communities. I can feel people's anger and frustration."

Benji Dymant, joint manager, said the company was continuing to trade the business online while a buyer is sought.

A UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology spokesperson said it has pumped £5bn into Project Gigabit and is continuing to roll it out.

"The first contract procurement covering large parts of Wales remains on course to launch later this summer."