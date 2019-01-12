Carlyle storms out of press conference when asked about job security

Randy Carlyle is feeling the pressure. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Saying the Anaheim Ducks have underperformed as of late would be a massive understatement.

After leading 3-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night, the Ducks found a way to lose the contest 7-4, extending their losing streak to 10. Being the head coach of the club, Randy Carlyle is certainly under some intense pressure during this trying time.

During his post-game conference, the bench boss was questioned about his job security, which he seemingly took quite a bit of offence to.

“What do you mean? What are you trying to say? Well what do you think?” Carlyle remarked according to The Athletic’s Josh Cooper.

Minutes later, he angrily brought the press conference to a premature end.

“Well then don’t ask the dumb questions,” he said before storming off. The frustrated coach then called the reporter a “jerk,” according to Mike Coppinger of the LA Times.

The last time the Ducks won a hockey game was Dec. 17, and in the span of their 10 losses, the club has been outscored 36-16. After being in the hunt for a top-3 spot in the Pacific Division, the team is now 12-points behind the third place Vegas Golden Knights and currently out of a playoff spot entirely.

Their next chance to snap the skid is Sunday on the road against the Winnipeg Jets.

