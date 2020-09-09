Carlyle readies IPO of Brazil's Madero, Tok&Stok -sources

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc is preparing initial public offerings for two of its key Brazilian portfolio companies, restaurant chain Madero and furniture chain Tok&Stok, two sources familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of stock flotations by its holdings in Latin America's largest economy.

Like other private equity firms, Carlyle is seeking to take advantage of a recent Brazilian IPO boom. Last month, rival Advent sold its stake in home improvement retailer Lojas Quero-Quero SA in an IPO.

Madero, mainly known for its hamburgers, has confidentially filed for an IPO on the Nasdaq exchange, aiming for a listing by year-end, these two people added. The move could be challenging given how restaurants have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of America, JPMorgan & Chase, Jefferies and Banco BTG Pactual SA will manage the offering of the chain, which has more than 100 restaurants in Brazil. Carlyle acquired a minority stake last year.

The U.S. private equity firm has also hired Itau Unibanco Holding SA as one of several banks to manage an IPO for Tok&Stok, one of the sources said. The furniture chain, known for reasonable pricing with an emphasis on design, is expected to list on the Sao Paulo stock exchange in December.

Both Tok&Stok and its partners, including Carlyle, will sell shares in the offering, the source added, aiming to raise between 1.5 billion reais and 2 billion reais ($378.06 million).

Carlyle acquired a controlling stake in Tok&Stok, widely compared to Swedish retailer IKEA, in 2012. The chain, which has roughly 60 stores in 21 Brazilian states, was founded in 1978 by Régis and Ghislaine Dubrule, French emigres.

Carlyle is also selling a stake in the education holding Vitru, which controls distance learning company Uniasselvi, in an IPO launched on Tuesday.

Another Carlyle portfolio company, hospital chain Rede D'Or, which has among its other partners founding family Moll and Singapore state investor GIC, has also hired banks for an IPO, seeking a $18 billion valuation.

Carlyle will still keep stakes in several of these companies, one of the sources added.

Carlyle declined to comment, while Madero and Tok&Stok did not immediately respond a Reuters request for comments. ($1 = 5.2901 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)