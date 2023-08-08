Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning

The pop star then held impromptu performances at a nearby New York City venue — and a matinee the following day — for ticket holders

Mark Horton/Getty Carly Rae Jepsen performing in August 2023

Concertgoers are safe with Carly Rae Jepsen.

After the pop star's concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Monday ended prematurely due to a lightning storm impacting the outdoor venue, Jepsen held an impromptu show nearby for ticket holders — as well as a matinee the following day — to make up for it.

"Hello loves, I found out in real time just like you did too, and I'm so sorry," Jepsen, 37, told the crowd amid a rainstorm after performing about four songs, according to fan-filmed videos. "But we're gonna make it up to you — I promise."

"Apparently it's a safety issue, so we want to keep you off the roof. No one's getting electrocuted tonight! But we'll make up for it," continued the "Run Away with Me" performer.

Alex Perkins Carly Rae Jepsen

Once fans left the venue, Jepsen took to social media and announced a last-minute show at Rockwood Music Hall. "Lightning made us quit early today but I am not in the quitting mood," she posted alongside set times for the show.



However, the new venue only held around 150 people — a fraction of The Rooftop at Pier 17's capacity — and many more fans showed up to the impromptu set. So, Jepsen allowed audience members into the venue in small groups, cycling them out and performing six songs for each crowd.

Additionally, hours before her planned second show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday night, she held a matinee concert in the afternoon for fans who attended the performance that was cut short.

Alex Perkins Carly Rae Jepsen

"Before the lightning hit, I had one of those feelings that the evening was destined to be magical," Jepsen wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Four songs in, I was certain I was right and even when some light rain started I believed nothing could stop us. When the announcement came over the the rooftop that the pier was closed due to [lightning], I felt a wave of shock and indignation that we had all been cheated a proper cathartic New York night together."

The musician's team called venues after the show ended early and learned Rockwood Music Hall was open for Jepsen to perform. "Following Prince’s footsteps, we snuck in three rounds of a full house and played with borrowed instruments (ours were still held hostage on the roof). I experienced more rebellious joy than ever before and felt so connected to you all," she said of the impromptu sets.

The star continued, "Thank you for rallying and being down to get down with an impromptu show or three!"



