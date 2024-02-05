Carly Pearce Teases Hopeful Faith Hill Collaboration at 2024 Grammys: 'Trust Me, I'm Working On It'

The singer-songwriter revealed on Sunday's 'E! Live From the Red Carpet' that she's hopeful for a future team-up with Hill

Getty Carly Pearce at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Faith Hill

Carly Pearce is manifesting a collaboration with Faith Hill!

The singer-songwriter, 33, opened up about her admiration for Hill, 56, during E! Live From the Red Carpet ahead of Sunday's 2024 Grammy Awards.

Pearce, who is heading on the road with Hill's husband, Tim McGraw, for his Standing Room Only Tour '24, spoke about her excitement for the tour when asked about the "likelihood" of a collaboration with Hill.

"I mean, trust me, I'm working on it," Pearce told E!. "Faith is one of my favorite artists in the whole world. So I'm gonna try to be her best friend."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Faith Hill and Tim McGraw appear at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in 2022

Pearce, who is nominated for best country duo/group performance on Sunday night for her Chris Stapleton collaboration "We Don't Fight Anymore," hits the road with McGraw, 56, in March.

The shows kick off March 14, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida, and runs through June 27, where McGraw performs in Phoenix.

"My ‘90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024 🥰🙌🏼🤠," Pearce wrote on Instagram following the tour announcement in July.

Speaking with PEOPLE in January, the "What He Didn't Do" singer revealed how this year's Grammy nod felt "full circle" for her.

“I found out that Chris was going to sing on it with me the night before I won my first Grammy,” Pearce said. “So to see this all happen full circle, and to be headed there again, just as a nominee, but especially with this song is really exciting. I feel very, just, happy and ready for it.”

Pearce, who said her next album is finished, also opened up about her plans for the remainder of 2024.

“Well, I have to say I gave clues to about three or four different events that are happening in my life, which is fun,” she said of a recent Instagram post. “And people are really smart, I'll say that. And they will not have to wait much longer. I would say in the next couple months they'll know all the answers to the clues.”

“Obviously it's been a really long time since I've released an album and so many things have happened kind of in front of people, but also privately that I've been holding back to share,” she added of what fans can expect of the upcoming project. “I think this is the most excited I've ever been to release music. And I wasn't quite sure I could say that after [2021's 29: Written in Stone], but I really feel that way.”

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 66th annual Grammy Awards as they're broadcasting live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



