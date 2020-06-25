Former GOP Candidate Carly Fiorina Says She Won't Vote For Donald Trump Again

Former Republican presidential contender Carly Fiorina said she will not vote for President Donald Trump in November.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” the former Hewlett-Packard CEO, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016, said in a new episode of The Atlantic podcast “The Ticket” released Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Fiorina appeared to stop short of fully endorsing Trump’s likely opponent, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

She said she hopes that “Biden understands that this moment in history calls for him to be a leader, not a politician.”

When pressed on whether she would vote for Biden, Fiorina responded: “Well, it’s not ’til November is it? I’m not voting for Trump. It’s a binary choice. So if faced with a binary choice on a ballot, yes.”

Later in the interview, Fiorina described Biden as “a person of humility and empathy and character.”

Fiorina voted for Trump in the 2016 election, even after they clashed during the GOP debates and he attacked her looks in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Last year, Fiorina described Trump’s behavior as “destructive to our republic” and said his impeachment — for threatening the Ukrainian president — was “vital.”

At the time, though, she was still cagey on whether she would vote for him again.

“Honestly, it depends who the Democrats put up, and I won’t go any further than that,” she told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in December. “For me, character matters. Character is destiny for a party, for a nation, for a president. Conduct matters.”

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.