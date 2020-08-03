Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

Carlsberg A/S
Transactions during 27 July - 31 July

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 27 July - 31 July:

Number of
shares bought

Average transaction price

Amount
DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,696,474

 

2,312,657,152

27 July 2020

 10,488

 932.02

 9,775,030

28 July 2020

 9,161

 934.04

 8,556,722

29 July 2020

 12,032

 941.82

 11,331,924

30 July 2020

 24,987

 952.41

 23,797,964

31 July 2020

 15,000

 945.40

 14,181,033

Total, 27 July – 31 July 2020

 71,668

 

 67,642,673

Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 31 July 2020*

31,200

943.83

29,447,611

Accumulated under the programme

2,799,342

 

2,409,747,436

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,957,496 own B shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.


Contacts

Investor Relations:  
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221      
Iben Steiness  +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:    
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216     
Christian Wulff Søndergaard  +45 3144 7965

