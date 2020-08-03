Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
Transactions during 27 July - 31 July
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 27 July - 31 July:
Number of
Average transaction price
Amount
Accumulated, last announcement
2,696,474
2,312,657,152
27 July 2020
10,488
932.02
9,775,030
28 July 2020
9,161
934.04
8,556,722
29 July 2020
12,032
941.82
11,331,924
30 July 2020
24,987
952.41
23,797,964
31 July 2020
15,000
945.40
14,181,033
Total, 27 July – 31 July 2020
71,668
67,642,673
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 31 July 2020*
31,200
943.83
29,447,611
Accumulated under the programme
2,799,342
2,409,747,436
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,957,496 own B shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
