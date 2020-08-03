Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

Transactions during 27 July - 31 July



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 27 July - 31 July:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,696,474 2,312,657,152 27 July 2020 10,488 932.02 9,775,030 28 July 2020 9,161 934.04 8,556,722 29 July 2020 12,032 941.82 11,331,924 30 July 2020 24,987 952.41 23,797,964 31 July 2020 15,000 945.40 14,181,033 Total, 27 July – 31 July 2020 71,668 67,642,673 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 31 July 2020* 31,200 943.83 29,447,611 Accumulated under the programme 2,799,342 2,409,747,436 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,957,496 own B shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965



