Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

Carlsberg A/S


Transactions during 3 August – 7 August

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 3 August - 7 August:

  Number of
shares bought		 Average transaction price Amount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,799,342   2,409,747,436
3 August 2020  8,901  926.05  8,242,755
4 August 2020  14,974  926.48  13,873,037
5 August 2020  16,398  931.79  15,279,417
6 August 2020  20,000  917.87  18,357,430
7 August 2020  7,780  915.97  7,126,217
Total, 3 August – 7 August 2020  68,053    62,878,856
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 August 2020* 29,626 923.97 27,373,503
Accumulated under the programme 2,897,021   2,499,999,795
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,055,175 own B shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

