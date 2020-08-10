Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme





Transactions during 3 August – 7 August



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 3 August - 7 August:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,799,342 2,409,747,436 3 August 2020 8,901 926.05 8,242,755 4 August 2020 14,974 926.48 13,873,037 5 August 2020 16,398 931.79 15,279,417 6 August 2020 20,000 917.87 18,357,430 7 August 2020 7,780 915.97 7,126,217 Total, 3 August – 7 August 2020 68,053 62,878,856 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 August 2020* 29,626 923.97 27,373,503 Accumulated under the programme 2,897,021 2,499,999,795 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,055,175 own B shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

