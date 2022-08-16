Carlow Mayo updates its hiring policy

The Township of Carlow Mayo updated its hiring policy through bylaw 19-2022 at their council meeting on Aug. 9. Based upon a staff recommendation to amend their previous hiring policy bylaw, council voted unanimously to update the municipality’s hiring policy. Jenny Snider, the clerk and treasurer, comments on this amendment to the bylaw.

At their meeting on Aug. 9, council adopted bylaw 19-2022, based upon a recommendation by staff from Aug. 4. This new bylaw amends the previous hiring policy, under bylaw 39-2007.

Under the Municipal Act, 2001, S.O. 2001, pursuant to part VI, section 270, C.25 as amended by Bill 130, section 270 (1) states that a municipality shall adopt and maintain policies with respect to the hiring of municipal employees. The new hiring policy explains that the township hires the most qualified candidate for every position under the applicable laws and to make sure that the best interests of the township are served. It highlights that the Collective Agreement has provisions pertaining to job postings, probationary periods, lay-offs and recall, promotions and transfers and seniority. It states that these provisions must be observed when hiring in the bargaining unit. The bylaw also states that the hiring policy is applicable to the hiring of all new employees; department heads, regular full-time, regular part-time, temporary, casual and seasonal employees.

The policy then goes into the conditions under which various employees are hired, applicant records maintenance, selection process, final selection, offers of employment, falsification of qualifications, replies to applicants, group hirings, employment of relatives, hiring requirements for all employees and terminations. More details and the entire bylaw can be found on the municipality’s website at www.carlowmayo.ca. Snider explains to The Bancroft Times that the township’s hiring policy had not been updated since 2007.

“[It] needed a refresh. Our insurance company [Intact Insurance] also made a few suggestions to add to it, including schedule B and schedule C. [forms applicable to applicants’ driving history, safety and experience]. They suggested that by adding schedule B and C to our hiring policy we will have a more formal record than what we currently use and will help ensure accurate and consistent information is received from all applicants. We have been and will continue to work on implementing and updating our bylaws, policies and procedures,” she says. “It is an ongoing process.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times