Carlow Mayo council approves two per cent tax increase at April meeting

At their meeting on April 11, Carlow Mayo Township council heard from the treasurer Kayla Weichenthal about the final 2023 budget, with a proposed tax levy increase of two per cent for the coming year, which council subsequently approved and passed. Weichenthal comments on the passage of the 2023 budget.

According to Weichenthal’s 2023 budget report to council at their April 11 meeting, council had approved a 1.93 per cent and two per cent tax increase for last year and 2021 respectively, with a 1.857 per cent tax increase proposed by Weichenthal and staff at their Feb. 14 meeting. At this point in time, $1,452,925 needed to be raised by taxation, which would have had an $1,887 influence on a $200,000 assessment. However, at that meeting, council instructed staff to transfer $30,000 from the crushing gravel reserve to purchase gravel. Weichenthal says that after budget discussions on Feb. 14, staff made adjustments as per those budget discussions and were able to adjust amounts, including the amount transferred from the crushing gravel reserve (from $30,000 to $25,000) to maintain the two per cent tax levy increase.

By the April 11 meeting, staff had transferred $25,000 from the crushing gravel reserve to purchase gravel, which raised the amount necessary to bring in by taxation to $1,454,982, or a two per cent increase, with an $1,889.67 influence on taxes on a $200,000 assessment.

Going line by line in the updated April 11 budget, changes that occurred from the Feb. 14 meeting included Investment Income (from $15,000 to $20,000), Transfer from Roads Resurfacing (from $579,474.39 to $463,008.26) Transfer from Crushing Gravel Reserve (from $30,000 to $25,000), Council mileage (from $500 to $1,500), Council conference costs (from $5,000 to $2,000), Administration wages (from $211,775.59 to $206,176.87), Administration CPP (from $12,043.70 to 11,690.41), Administration EI (from $4,582.60 to $4,410.59, Administration EHT (from $4,470.66 to $4,389.79), Administration WSIB (from $7,158.53 to $7,021.34), Administration Manulife (from $11,500 to $12,000), Administration heating (from $3,000 to $2,500), Administration cleaning (from zero to $2,500), Administration consulting (from $5,000 to $10,000), Administration nomination refund fee (from $1,100 to $1,200), Administration seminars conferences training (from $3,700 to $4,500), Chief Building Officials supplies (from zero to $100), CBOs memberships (from $120 to $240), Roads wages (from $321,165.21 $321,695.21), Roads CPP (from $19,910.81 to $19,942.34), Roads EI (from $7,599.87 to $7,611.96), Roads EHT (from $6,442.20 to $6,451.95), Roads Manulife (from $18,000 to $19,000), Roads weed eater/trimmer (from $5,000 to $4,000), Roads insurance (from $32,000 to $30,000), Roads 2021 John Deere 410L Backhoe (from $6,500 to $8,000), Roads 2010 Mack expenses #6 (from $20,000 to $15,000), Roads Bell Canada line repair ($1,000 to $5,000), Roads licences/fines (from $18,000 to $16,000), and Roads sweeping (from $4,000 to $3,500).

Weichenthal tells The Bancroft Times that she was glad they were able to keep the municipal tax rate increase at two per cent, as requested by council during their budget discussions.

“It has been challenging this year considering the costs of inflation,” she says. “We were able to keep the 2023 municipal taxation rate on the lower side by using our reserves to fund one major purchase of a new loader, one major road project that is a joint road resurfacing project with the Township of Addington Highlands on Hartsmere Road, as well as $25,000 toward purchasing gravel.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times