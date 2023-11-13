Carlos Ulberg gets wish, meets skidding Dominick Reyes at UFC 297 on Jan. 20

Dominick Reyes will aim to snap his losing skid against rising contender Carlos Ulberg.

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) takes on Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 297 on Jan. 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The bout was announced during the UFC 295 broadcast this past Saturday.

Since pushing Jon Jones to the brink in their title fight at UFC 247 in February 2020, Reyes has struggled in the octagon. The 33-year-old has lost four straight – including stoppage losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and most recently Ryan Spann in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Ulberg is experiencing an opposite career trajectory. The City Kickboxing standout rebounded from his UFC debut loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu with five-straights wins, most recently a third-round submission of Da-Un Jung at UFC 293. Ulberg called Reyes out after his win, and got his wish.

With the addition, the current UFC 297 lineup includes:

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg

Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie