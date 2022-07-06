Carlos Santana: Legendary US guitarist collapses on stage

Carlos Santana said he "forgot to eat and drink water"

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan.

Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston, and he was later taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation.

Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that he "forgot to eat and drink water" and "so I dehydrated and passed out".

His manager Michael Vrionis said the musician was doing well.

However, the manager added that a show planned for 6 July in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, "will be postponed to a later date".

Footage has emerged showing Santana being helped on stage at Clarkson's Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday.

The guitarist and his band Santana have been touring in North America with their Miraculous Supernatural show.

They rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s, pioneering a fusion of rock-and-roll and Latin American jazz.

Among the band's top hits are Black Magic Woman, The Game of Love and Oye Como Va.

Last February, Santana and other members of the band tested positive for Covid and had to cancel several shows.