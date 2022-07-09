Carlos Santana postpones show minutes before he was expected to perform following hospitalization

Days after collapsing mid-performance in Michigan, rock legend Carlos Santana has postponed a show in Noblesville, Indiana — just minutes before he was expected to take the stage.

Santana, 74, was expected to return to the stage at Ruoff Music Center, his first performance since collapsing onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan Tuesday. He was briefly hospitalized this week for dehydration and heat exhaustion and postponed a performance scheduled Wednesday in Pennsylvania. Live Nation officials told IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network, Thursday the near-sellout at the amphitheater was expected to proceed as planned.

Friday's crowd was notified following a performance from opening act Earth, Wind & Fire.

An official told the crowd their tickets would be honored for the rescheduled date, Aug. 3.

Carlos Santana collapse attributed to heat exhaustion, dehydration

Santana offered fans a health update after his collapse and hospitalization for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

On Wednesday, the rock legend, 74, shared a post on Facebook originally posted to his wife Cindy Blackman Santana's page, thanking everyone for their "prayers, love, care & concern."

"Please know that he’s resting and doing very well," the post continued. "He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue."

She added that Santana will "be as good as new soon!"

"Thank you again and we love you!" she wrote.

Late Tuesday, Santana posted a message on Facebook revealing he "forgot to eat and drink water" prior to his hospitalization.

"i dehydrated and passed out," he continued. "blessings and miracles to you all"

He added that he and his wife are "just taking it easy."

Santana hospitalized at Michigan show

Santana was hospitalized after suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration during his concert in Michigan Tuesday night.

Story continues

The rock legend's representative Michael Jensen said in a statement to USA TODAY that Santana was at his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an amphitheater about 40 miles outside Detroit, when he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston hospital.

Santana's manager Michael Vrionis said the singer was held for observation and is "doing well," according to Jensen's statement.

Santana's Wednesday show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County, Pennsylvania has been postponed to a later date.

Fans recall seeing Santana collapse on stage

The collapse on stage startled fans who were there to see Santana and an earlier performance by Earth, Wind and Fire.

"He kind of sat down by the drums and fell backwards and then all hell broke loose on stage," Steve Oshinsky of West Bloomfield told The Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. Oshinsky was in the 10th row near center stage and said Santana was "soaked." "He was drenched the whole time."

The music quickly stopped and medical personnel rushed onto the stage, Oshinsky said. They put up a black screen to provide privacy, turned on the house lights and asked the crowd to leave.

"A lot of people started to scream out like 'we're praying for you, Carlos,'" said former Free Press sports feature writer Jo-Ann Barnas, who was seated about 40 rows back from the right side of the stage. "You're alright, Carlos. We're here for you, Carlos."

Medical personnel attend to guitarist Carlos Santana after he collapsed on stage at the Pine Knob Music Theater, July 5, 2022.

Santana wasn't showing signs of struggle

Barnas said it was hot, but before the collapse she hadn't seen any signs that Santana or Earth, Wind and Fire were struggling in the heat.

She said his energy level and his music were every bit as good as in a show he played there in 2019.

"Carlos was on fire," she said. "He had just performed a solo before that and he was great."

Oshinsky said it was just before 10 p.m. when Santana, clad all in white including his trademark fedora, collapsed.

"He had played like seven or eight songs," Oshinsky said.

The guitarist previously canceled shows for health issues

In December, Santana underwent a heart procedure, causing him to cancel several Las Vegas shows planned for that month.

In a video message released on social media at the time, Santana said he asked his wife to take him to the hospital because of an issue with his chest. “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health,” Santana said.

"Other than that, I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind and joy," Santana concluded.

Vrionis said in a statement at the time that Santana underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure,” but gave no specifics.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Vrionis added. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

Carlos Santana has 'unscheduled heart procedure,' cancels Las Vegas shows for rest of year

The 10-time Grammy winner’s heart procedure and recovery prompted the cancellation of his concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of 2021.

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

Santana's brother died in 2020

In May 2020, Santana announced the death of his younger brother, guitarist Jorge Santana, at age 68 on his Facebook page. He died of natural causes, the family said.

“We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother, Jorge,” Carlos Santana wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow the eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose.”

Contributing: Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star; John Wisely, Detroit Free Press; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carlos Santana postpones show last-minute following hospitalization