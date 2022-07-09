Carlos Santana postpones show minutes before he was expected to perform following hospitalization

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Days after collapsing mid-performance in Michigan, rock legend Carlos Santana has postponed a show in Noblesville, Indiana — just minutes before he was expected to take the stage.

Santana, 74, was expected to return to the stage at Ruoff Music Center, his first performance since collapsing onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan Tuesday. He was briefly hospitalized this week for dehydration and heat exhaustion and postponed a performance scheduled Wednesday in Pennsylvania. Live Nation officials told IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network, Thursday the near-sellout at the amphitheater was expected to proceed as planned.

Friday's crowd was notified following a performance from opening act Earth, Wind & Fire.

An official told the crowd their tickets would be honored for the rescheduled date, Aug. 3.

Carlos Santana collapse attributed to heat exhaustion, dehydration

Santana offered fans a health update after his collapse and hospitalization for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

On Wednesday, the rock legend, 74, shared a post on Facebook originally posted to his wife Cindy Blackman Santana's page, thanking everyone for their "prayers, love, care & concern."

"Please know that he’s resting and doing very well," the post continued. "He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue."

She added that Santana will "be as good as new soon!"

"Thank you again and we love you!" she wrote.

Late Tuesday, Santana posted a message on Facebook revealing he "forgot to eat and drink water" prior to his hospitalization.

"i dehydrated and passed out," he continued. "blessings and miracles to you all"

He added that he and his wife are "just taking it easy."

Santana hospitalized at Michigan show

Santana was hospitalized after suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration during his concert in Michigan Tuesday night.

The rock legend's representative Michael Jensen said in a statement to USA TODAY that Santana was at his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an amphitheater about 40 miles outside Detroit, when he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston hospital.

Santana's manager Michael Vrionis said the singer was held for observation and is "doing well," according to Jensen's statement.

Santana's Wednesday show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County, Pennsylvania has been postponed to a later date.

Fans recall seeing Santana collapse on stage

The collapse on stage startled fans who were there to see Santana and an earlier performance by Earth, Wind and Fire.

"He kind of sat down by the drums and fell backwards and then all hell broke loose on stage," Steve Oshinsky of West Bloomfield told The Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. Oshinsky was in the 10th row near center stage and said Santana was "soaked." "He was drenched the whole time."

The music quickly stopped and medical personnel rushed onto the stage, Oshinsky said. They put up a black screen to provide privacy, turned on the house lights and asked the crowd to leave.

"A lot of people started to scream out like 'we're praying for you, Carlos,'" said former Free Press sports feature writer Jo-Ann Barnas, who was seated about 40 rows back from the right side of the stage. "You're alright, Carlos. We're here for you, Carlos."

Medical personnel attend to guitarist Carlos Santana after he collapsed on stage at the Pine Knob Music Theater, July 5, 2022.
Medical personnel attend to guitarist Carlos Santana after he collapsed on stage at the Pine Knob Music Theater, July 5, 2022.

Santana wasn't showing signs of struggle

Barnas said it was hot, but before the collapse she hadn't seen any signs that Santana or Earth, Wind and Fire were struggling in the heat.

She said his energy level and his music were every bit as good as in a show he played there in 2019.

"Carlos was on fire," she said. "He had just performed a solo before that and he was great."

Oshinsky said it was just before 10 p.m. when Santana, clad all in white including his trademark fedora, collapsed.

"He had played like seven or eight songs," Oshinsky said.

The guitarist previously canceled shows for health issues

In December, Santana underwent a heart procedure, causing him to cancel several Las Vegas shows planned for that month.

In a video message released on social media at the time, Santana said he asked his wife to take him to the hospital because of an issue with his chest. “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health,” Santana said.

"Other than that, I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind and joy," Santana concluded.

Vrionis said in a statement at the time that Santana underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure,” but gave no specifics.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Vrionis added. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

Carlos Santana has 'unscheduled heart procedure,' cancels Las Vegas shows for rest of year

The 10-time Grammy winner’s heart procedure and recovery prompted the cancellation of his concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of 2021.

Santana's brother died in 2020

In May 2020, Santana announced the death of his younger brother, guitarist Jorge Santana, at age 68 on his Facebook page. He died of natural causes, the family said.

“We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother, Jorge,” Carlos Santana wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow the eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose.”

Contributing: Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star; John Wisely, Detroit Free Press; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carlos Santana postpones show last-minute following hospitalization

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trapped drivers rescued amid heavy floods in China

    STORY: From the province of Hebei in the north to Anhui in the east, many motorists were trapped in their cars as engines stalled on waterlogged roads, state television footage showed this week.In footage recorded on Tuesday (July 5), a marooned driver in Xingtai, Hebei province, had to be saved by rescuers using rubber boats.In the past month, China has grappled with extreme weather from heatwaves to historic floods with meteorologists blaming climate change and also the first typhoon of the season, Chaba.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Flyers will regret investing in short-term success

    The Philadelphia Flyers would be mistaken if they trade the prospect of Connor Bedard in next year's draft for for unlikely playoff success in the upcoming NHL season.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Canadian swimmer says she was drugged at world championships

    Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged on the final day of the world aquatics championships and suffered a rib sprain and a concussion. Harvey said in an Instagram post that there is a four-to-six hour window where she has no recollection of what happened, and that she remembers waking up with the Canadian team manager and doctor by her bedside. She also posted photos of bruises on her body. Montreal's Harvey competed in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the world cham

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • 'I want to have a chance to win': New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has eye on 2022-23 playoffs

    The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th