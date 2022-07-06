Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage: 'I forgot to eat and drink water'

US guitarist Carlos Santana has said he "forgot to eat and drink water" after collapsing on stage during a show in Michigan.

The 74-year-old musician, whose band is known for hits including Smooth and Maria Maria, was attended to by multiple staff members and medical personnel on Tuesday night.

Videos shared on social media showed the star being helped off the stage and waving to fans as he exited.

Members of the audience were reportedly asked by venue staff for their "prayers" following the "severe" medical emergency.

He was taken to an "emergency department for observation and is doing well".

Santana later used Facebook to thank people for their "precious prayers" and was "just taking it easy".

He added he had forgotten to eat and drink "so I dehydrated and passed out".

His management said he had collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The incident occurred during Santana's Miraculous Supernatural Tour, which the band is currently undergoing with fellow band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor venue near the city of Detroit.

A concert scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed.

The musician was forced to postpone part of a Las Vegas residency in December last year following an "unscheduled" heart procedure.

He resumed the residency in January and began the North American tour in March.