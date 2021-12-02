Carlos Santana Cancels December Shows to 'Replenish' and 'Rest' After 'Unscheduled Heart Procedure'

Carlos Santana

After undergoing an "unscheduled heart procedure," Carlos Santana has canceled his upcoming Las Vegas shows while he recovers.

Santana, 74, called off his concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's House of Blues and will be back performing onstage in January, his management said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy winner addressed the situation directly in a video message posted to Twitter Wednesday, explaining to fans that he underwent a procedure after experiencing chest issues.

"There have been rumors flying around here and there about this and that, so I'm here to just crystalize and make it clear," Santana said in the video. "Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife, Cindy, to take me to the hospital 'cause I had this thing happening in my chest."

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

He continued, "So when we went there, we found out that I needed to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure I replenish, and I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent."

"I wouldn't show up unless I could do that," Santana assured his fans.

Santana canceled seven shows, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. He was previously scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Wednesday, plus weekend performances and more shows beginning the week of Dec. 8. Now, Santana has pushed his shows to 2022, and is set to return to the Vegas venue Jan. 26, per the newspaper.

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, gave an update on Santana's health in a statement shared with THR.

"Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon," Vrionis said. "He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances."

Earlier this year, Santana released Blessings and Miracles, his latest album. The release includes collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, Rob Thomas and Ally Brooke.

"Your work is wonderment," Santana told PEOPLE of Diane Warren, referring to the song "Break" on his album. "It should be song of the year for its anti-suicide [message]... If you just look at the lyrics without listening to the music, it's to uplift. That's what I'm into — inspiring and uplifting people into a place where they can accept their own light."