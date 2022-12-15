Carlos Rodón’s two-pitch dominance mirrors Jacob deGrom’s. Their contracts might reframe starting pitching.

Zach Crizer
·10 min read

The phrase “95 and a slider” has long been scout-speak for a pitcher who has the building blocks to become a major-league reliever. But as fastball velocity lurched up and up and up in MLB, the phrase became less and less complimentary. Where it used to be a ticket to a steady, prominent bullpen role, as Baseball Prospectus wrote last year, the label is now “simply generic — a qualifier to reach the majors and perhaps reach it half a dozen times in a season, not an indication of a career there.”

As part of that shift, a different meaning has emerged. The descriptor that traditionally referred to the two-pronged arsenal of a reliever could now apply to one baseball that just came out of Jacob deGrom’s hand.

But in muddling the meaning of “95 and a slider,” deGrom — who recently bolted the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers in free agency — has become the apotheosis of the form, his groundbreaking dominance a crossover moment for aces who pitch like closers. Peak deGrom has whittled his pitch mix into something that strikingly resembles that of a shutdown reliever, even though he works as a starter: Just 100 mph fastballs and hard sliders, in combination. Rinse, repeat, strike out the side. The past two years, rendered about one season’s worth of pitching by injury, deGrom has thrown his fastball or slider 89% of the time. And he has been just about impossible to hit.

Now, deGrom is not the first to do that or even the most extreme example, but he’s the one who broke contain. These days, more starters are narrowing their focus to their bread and butter, often a fastball and a slider that veers out of its shadow. It looks almost certain that this offseason’s two most lucrative pitching deals will go to arms throwing this way: deGrom and Carlos Rodón. The left-handed Rodón, a 30-year-old former top pick whose early career was besieged by injury, broke out after reconstructing his delivery in 2021. In a prove-it year with the San Francisco Giants last season, he doubled down on his fastball-slider combo, delivering one of those two pitches on an eye-popping 92.3% of his offerings.

And, well, it worked. Rodón put up a 2.88 ERA across 31 starts, and reports indicate that the bidding for his services might reach $200 million.

After a successful season with the San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodon is the top arm still available on the free-agent market. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)
After a successful season with the San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodon is the top arm still available on the free-agent market. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

This is becoming the multifaceted, multimillion-dollar question for teams: How far can aces such as deGrom and Rodón push the closer mentality into the realm of starters? Does it affect their durability? And if this really works, how many other pitchers should try it?

The proliferation of the two-pitch starter

It’s important to remember why bullpens are chock-full of guys throwing high fastballs, bendy sliders and nothing else: It’s effective. It was effective when guys such as Jeff Nelson were doing it almost 30 years ago, and when Craig Kimbrel was doing it for the past decade, and it is currently wildly effective for Edwin Diaz, whose innings in games deGrom started often felt like a weird type of deja vu.

There are many distinctions between starters and relievers, many reasons pitchers get funneled into one discipline or the other. Do they have the control and command to work multiple innings without racking up a sky-high pitch count? How clean is their delivery? Can it be repeated consistently 90-100 times in a day? Do hitters figure them out when the lineup turns over?

For good reason, the depth of a pitcher’s arsenal has traditionally been a major factor in answering that last question. Seeing a major-league hitter two or three times in a game, for most hurlers, means finding at least a couple of ways to get him out.

Then there are the deGrom types challenging that notion. In 2022, 10 pitchers who threw at least 120 innings went fastball-slider for at least 80% of their pitches. That list includes AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, World Series hero Cristian Javier and Clayton Kershaw, who has just as strong a claim on pushing this envelope as deGrom.

Four of those pitchers took it even further, going fastball-slider a positively closer-ish 90% of the time or more and finding real results, as indicated by their park-adjusted ERA- marks.

(In ERA-, lower is better, and 100 is league average. A 90 ERA- indicates a pitcher was 10% better than that season’s average.)

White Sox starter Dylan Cease won the 2022 AL Cy Young almost exclusively with two pitches. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)
White Sox starter Dylan Cease won the 2022 AL Cy Young almost exclusively with two pitches. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

The youth and upward trajectory of that group would signal that this is not a passing blip but an approach more teams might steer into. Strider — the muscle-packed, mustachioed Rookie of the Year runner-up — started in the big leagues as a reliever and probably would’ve remained one in … virtually every other era of modern baseball history?

But in the past 10 full seasons — 2012 through 2022, but excluding 2020 — there have been 32 recorded seasons of 120-plus innings in which a pitcher used his fastball-slider combo at least 85% of the time. Twelve of those seasons have come in the past two years.

The most extreme such season came in 2015 via a career starter who managed a surprising, sterling 3.06 ERA while floating between the rotation and the bullpen. That pitcher? The same man who just signed deGrom: Rangers GM Chris Young.

Can deGrom and Rodón sustain this method of pitching?

The calculus for Young and the Rangers with deGrom — and for whoever wins the bidding war for Rodón — is how to maximize their extreme levels of pitch weaponry and minimize their extreme levels of health risk.

The mixing and melding of MLB pitching roles is nothing new. Plenty of teams have tried starting young pitchers in the bullpen and then moving them to the rotation. Others have sharpened a pitcher’s stuff in relief, then flipped him back to starting. The Tampa Bay Rays famously employed the opener tactic. All that to say: The lines around pitching jobs and how to do them are growing faint or disappearing entirely.

But the physical act of what we would’ve called “throwing like a reliever” a few years ago? There has been no sea change there. It's still extremely strenuous, but pitchers are finding ways to do it for longer periods of time. When Young, the very tall pitcher-turned-Rangers GM, was employing his fastball-slider-only repertoire, he was 36 years old with a fastball sitting 87 mph. He never averaged more than 91 mph on his heater in the majors. Rodón reached the majors throwing 94 mph, pretty hard for a lefty starter, and now sits 95-96 with his four-seamer.

It’s not just a divergence from conventional wisdom empowering the two-pitch aces. It’s the effort, the stuff. It’s the advancement of technology and research that have allowed pitchers to dig deeper and throw harder. Rodón (and deGrom and Strider, etc.) can work with two pitches because the pitches look like this.

Or at least, they can work with two pitches when they’re on the mound. But staying there has not come as reliably as the outs and swinging strikes. We know deGrom’s story: His fastball velocity skyrocketed from 96 mph to 99 mph between 2018 and 2020. But after three consecutive 200-inning seasons from 2017 to 2019, he has thrown a total of 224⅓ innings since.

Rodón was plagued by injuries while with the White Sox, missing huge chunks of every season between 2017 and 2020. So far, the retooled delivery that amplified his stuff has also kept him relatively healthy. But even in two mostly awesome years, there’s a worrisome moment. His velocity fell off a cliff in September 2021, dropping to 93 mph from 96 the previous month and likely postponing teams’ willingness to offer him his impending payday.

Virtually every starter is throwing fewer innings per season than they used to — because, repeat after me, they’re all putting more effort into each pitch — but this particular type of pitcher is on a more extreme curve. If you take every pitcher who threw at least 120 innings (some semblance of a full season), the average starter threw 179 innings in 2012 and 159⅓ in 2022. The 10 fastball-slider guys mentioned earlier averaged 145 innings. And deGrom didn’t make the minimum to be included there.

You can argue it’s still well worth the risk if pitchers like deGrom and Rodón continue to strike out the world and shut down offenses. But it’s an open question how long these pitchers, entering or well into their 30s, can sustain the current strategy. Worth noting: deGrom and Rodón aren’t actually two-pitch pitchers. Each of them has third and fourth offerings that they have used in the majors to great effect.

In 2016, Rodón’s mix looked more like the diversified model some teams clearly prefer: Two different types of fastballs, the slider and a changeup making its way in at least 10% of the time. The Phillies, for instance, traffic in starters who use multiple shapes of fastballs, a breaker and an offspeed pitch; Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and free-agent addition Taijuan Walker all fit that bill.

Rodón cut his (often quite successful) changeup from regular usage in 2022, once he joined the Giants. People around the Mets love to talk about how deGrom actually has one of the best curveballs in baseball, too. In 2022, he injected it into the arsenal far more often … which means he threw it 48 times in 64⅓ innings. At least one of those times appeared to be purely to get a rise out of Max Scherzer, a scholar of the wide repertoire school of pitching.

For pitchers, changing teams often means changing mindsets. At the very least, it means changing coaches. The clubs vying to sign Rodón probably have an inclination of how they want him to pitch going forward and how they might control variables such as days of rest to aid his health. Those things could certainly factor into his decision. He reportedly chose the Giants last winter in part because White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz endorsed the organization’s coaching philosophies.

Another consideration on the horizon: The pitch clock coming to MLB in 2023. Relievers often take longer between pitches to regain energy, and even though these particular pitchers don’t have such extreme tendencies, not being able to take as much time to recharge might affect their outlook or health.

Where deGrom and Rodón go from here will be interesting to watch — for the teams’ success, for their careers — and could prove influential to the mostly young pitchers following in their footsteps. Along with Strider, rookie Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene, a former top pick, found his footing by riding with his fastball-slider combo. Cease and the White Sox are banking on it, and the Astros’ Javier sparked a World Series no-hitter with it.

The outcomes here could turn back the clock and reconstruct the traditional starter mold. Or they could light the way to something very, very different: a game in which everyone throws 97 with a filthy slider, just a few innings at a time.

Latest Stories

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Paralympic curler Ideson says club accessibility in Canada lacking

    Entering a curling club isn't something Mark Ideson takes for granted. The three-time Paralympian in wheelchair curling says a single stair poses a formidable hurdle to pursue his sport. "That one stair might as well be Mount Everest because you can't get up that stair independently," Ideson told The Canadian Press. Ideson skipped Canada to back-to-back bronze medals in the 2018 and 2022 Paralympic Games. The 46-year-old from London, Ont., who sustained a spinal cord injury in a 2007 helicopter

  • Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams showed last season that he could be a versatile part of a pitching staff, mixing in nine starts and 21 relief appearances. Still, he wanted the next club he joined to put him in the rotation — and that's exactly what the Washington Nationals plan to do. The right-hander said during a video conference Monday to discuss his new two-year contract in free agency with Washington that general manager Mike Rizzo let him know he'll get his wish. “The clarity when we tal

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Nick Paul headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Bedard, Wright headline Canada's roster for world junior hockey championships

    Connor Bedard and Shane Wright headline Canada's roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Hockey Canada announced its cuts Monday following two practice days and two exhibition games as part of the national program's selection camp in Moncton, N.B. Bedard and Wright were virtual locks to make the group of 20 skaters and two goaltenders that includes eight returnees from the team that won August's pandemic-delayed 2022 tournament. Canada is looking to add a 20th gold medal at the

  • Nurse tempers any expectations about imminent return of Precious Achiuwa

    TORONTO — While Precious Achiuwa has resumed some light practising, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse erased any expectations the athletic forward would be back playing any time soon. "Probably each day getting a little closer . . . (but) you're looking at the new year for sure," Nurse said after practice Thursday. "I wouldn't even put him in the 60 to 70 per cent range. He's not near contact. "It's good that he's out there, he's moving, he's trying to do some stuff, it's getting a little better

  • Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez named Tennis Canada's players of the year

    MONTREAL — Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez headlined Tennis Canada's annual awards on Thursday. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, who won four ATP Tour events last year, including three straight late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men's singles category. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., who defended her Monterrey Open title, won in the women's singles category. "Having led Team Canada to its first-ever Davis Cup title and with four ATP singles t

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Nick Nurse on Raptors' offensive woes

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his teams methodology on offence and how the coaching staff helps players through slumps.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a US$9-million, one-year contract. The 32-year-old played 63 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, hitting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs. Kiermaier has earned three Gold Glove awards since making his debut with the Rays in 2013. Over 914 career big-league games with Tampa Bay, he has a .248 average with 82 homers and 316 RBIs. "Kevin is a terrific addition to our already strong roster. As we focus on