Carlos Prates wants Khaos Williams next: 'Nothing personal against him, just business'

.

PERTH, Australia – [autotag]Carlos Prates[/autotag] wants to make the matchmakers' job easier, so he's got a suggestion for his next outing.

Following an impressive KO win at UFC 305, Prates (20-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has set his sight on [autotag]Khaos Williams[/autotag] for a welterweight clash before year's end. The Brazilian striker thinks this matchup lends itself for a show and maybe even a Performance of the Night bonus.

"I think he's a good opponent, a good striker," Prates said at the UFC 305 post-fight press conference. "And to be honest, I almost buy my own house in Brazil, so if I don't get the bonus today, for sure if I fight him, maybe in December, I will get the bonuses. Nothing against him, nothing personal against him, just business, and it is what it is."

Williams issued a response to the callout on X, and it sounded like he was in the idea.

I STAND ON BUSINESS AT ALL TIMES 😤 Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it and find out this ain’t what you want . ITS NOT PERSONAL …..JUST PUNISHMENT 😈 pic.twitter.com/PppLNFVXPg — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 18, 2024

Prates did end up getting a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his brutal knockout of Li Jingliang. Although he became the first man to knock out Jingliang (19-9 MMA, 11-7 UFC), Prates is hesitant to call it his best career performance.

"I've had before really good performances," Prates said. "I think last fight was a really good performance. I don't know, but I really like this one because this was a really good opponent. He's a really tough opponent and a good striker, so yeah, I'm happy, but I don't know if this was the best performance of my career."

More UFC!

If Australia needs a new Olympic breakdancing rep, Casey O'Neill can take aim at Raygun

UFC 305 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Dan Hooker says UFC wants Charles Oliveira next for him: 'That's a good fight, but there's heaps of cool sh*t'

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Carlos Prates wants Khaos Williams next: 'Nothing personal against him, just business'