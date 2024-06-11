Carlos Prates makes Perth plea to fight in front of daughter at UFC 305 after Louisville knockout

Carlos Prates beat Charlie Radtke with a first-round knockout Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 57 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Take a look inside the fight with Prates, who got the first finish of the show after six straight decisions – and won a $50,000 performance bonus for it, as well.

Result: Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke via knockout (body shot) – Round 1, 4:47

Updated records: Prates (19-6 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Radtke (9-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Key stats: Prates has finishes in eight straight fights and $50,000 bonuses in both his UFC wins.

Prates on the fight’s key moment

“I knew he didn’t like kicks or punches to the body, so I started to kick his leg. He started to walk back and I saw he was a little bit hurt. I enjoyed the moment and finished the fight.”

"I'm the dark horse of this division." After his second finish in as many fights in the UFC, Carlos Prates believes he is putting the welterweight division on notice.

Prates on bad blood at the weigh-ins

“It was really intense, but it’s just business. I try not to be angry or bring bad feelings to the octagon. I had a plan, and I had to do the plan to get the job done.”

Prates on what he wants next

“I’m the dark horse in the division. I’m a really good striker. I have a lot of experience. … I’m ready to go. I’m enjoying the process, getting better, not rushing. I’m the dark horse – mark my words.

“I have a daughter living in Australia, and Aug. 17 is my birthday. I’d love the UFC to bring me to Australia, fight there, help me visit my daughter and fight there in front of her.”

