Carlos PenaVega Shares Beach Photo with 'Not-So-Little' Son Ocean, 6: 'They Grow Up So Fast'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cofie-JvDqo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link therealcarlospena's profile picture therealcarlospena Verified “My NOT so little Ocean ��” �� They grow up so fast!! 8h

Carlos PenaVega/Instagram

Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean King is all grown up!

The Big Time Rush star shared a photo on Instagram Friday of him and his 6-year-old spending time together at the beach.

Holding a net in one hand, Carlos wrapped his arm around his son, who threw up a shaka hand gesture.

" 'My NOT so little Ocean 🌊' 😭 They grow up so fast!!" he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cofie-JvDqo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link therealcarlospena's profile picture therealcarlospena Verified “My NOT so little Ocean ��” �� They grow up so fast!! 8h

Carlos PenaVega/Instagram

RELATED: Alexa PenaVega Says Everything About Husband Carlos PenaVega Was on Her 'No List' When They Met

Carlos, 33, shares sons Ocean and Kingston James, 3, as well as 21-month-old daughter Rio Rey with wife Alexa PenaVega.

Last month, the PenaVegas reflected on their lives as parents, sharing a photo of their three children on a boogie board near the water.

"Counting my blessings :) #parentlife," the couple captioned the joint Instagram post.

The Spy Kids alum, 34, and the actor-singer relocated from Los Angeles to Maui in 2017 in hopes of finding a sense of community and serenity.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Alexa and Carlos PenaVega on Leaving L.A. for a Christian Life in Hawaii: We've Never Fit the Mold

"When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7," Alexa told PEOPLE in October 2020. "And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home."

The realization of how much they differed from their L.A. peers coupled with a "disastrous" house purchase in California caused the PenaVegas to permanently make a move.

"We visited Maui and we started finding all of these young Christian couples," Carlos said. "We prayed on it and then we moved here three months later."

In the years since, they've found what they'd been for looking for in Hawaii. "We immediately felt that weight lifted," Alexa said. "We can really recharge here and it's been awesome to have a community that's supportive."