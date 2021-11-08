Carlos Morales Joins Ultra-Low Power Semiconductor Technology Leader Ambiq As Vice President of AI

Ambiq VP of AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq announces that Carlos Morales has joined the company as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Mr. Morales will leverage Ambiq’s Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform to bring AI to the farthest endpoints of compute as billions of mobile, and portable devices continue to expand the ever-growing IoT universe. He will focus on enabling novel low-latency AI-driven applications while reducing the need for intensive energy demand by applying analytics locally and intelligently.



Carlos Morales has over 30 years of research and development experience spanning silicon to cloud. Most recently, he headed and led a company-wide AI strategy and business development initiatives with a global AI Software Team at Intel® for five years. Before Intel, Carlos was part of Cisco’s Advanced Architecture and Research group, where he successfully pioneered unprecedented technologies such as Fog Computing and the first full-featured software-defined router that is now an essential part of the Edge to Cloud operations.

“The moment I understood Ambiq’s unique value, I knew I had to be part of their journey,” said Mr. Morales. “The opportunities unlocked by bringing AI to the vast far-edge ecosystem are mind-boggling and terrifically exciting. Ambiq is in a singular position to truly bend the arc of compute, and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

“Ambiq is on the cusp of revolutionizing the IoT by enabling tomorrow’s battery-powered endpoint devices to become more intuitive, energy-efficient, and seamlessly integrated into our daily lives,” said Fumihide Esaka, the Chairman and CEO of Ambiq. “We are delighted to have Carlos join us to drive our endpoint intelligence goal to fruition.”

Carlos’ career spans just about every aspect of computer engineering, from ASIC development to cloud-based Deep Learning-as-a-Service products. Besides AI, he’s built expertise in Cloud-based back-end applications, cybersecurity, workload scheduling, orchestration, isolation, and efficient networking in his past roles.

About Ambiq

Ambiq has been on a singular mission since 2010 to put intelligence everywhere by creating the most energy-efficient semiconductor solutions for battery-powered IoT endpoint devices. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that can operate for days, months, and sometimes years on a battery and even do away with the battery entirely by harvesting energy. Ambiq’s patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform has revolutionized IoT endpoint devices by enabling a massive increase in compute power at unprecedented energy levels. Our goal is to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices using Ambiq’s advanced ultra-low power microcontroller (MCU) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. With more than 100 million units shipped by the end of 2020, we are focused now on enabling 100 billion IoT endpoint devices in the near future. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

