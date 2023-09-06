Carlos Estévez blows save chance in the ninth as Angels fall to Orioles

Baltimore's Adley Rutschman is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on an an Angels fielding error in the third of the Orioles' 5-4 win in 10 innings Tuesday night at Angel Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Reid Detmers gave the Angels a quality start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, and the offense pieced together a couple of late rallies.

It wasn't enough to prevent the Angels from dropping the series after a blown save in the ninth by Carlos Estévez led to a 5-4 loss in 10 innings. Austin Hays scored the winning run for Baltimore on Jordan Westburg's ground out to short.

Detmers gave up two earned runs, nine hits, walked one and struck out four over 6 ⅔ innings. He departed to an ovation from the crowd.

Both of the Orioles' runs against Detmers came in the third inning. Adley Rutschman drove in the Jorge Mateo on a RBI single to left field. A fielding error by left fielder Randal Grichuk on Ryan Mountcastle’s single allowed Rutschman to score.

Brandon Drury got the Angels (64-75) on the board in the seventh with an RBI double that scored rookie Nolan Schanuel. Mike Moustakas tied the score on an RBI single. In the eighth, Eduardo Escobar hit a triple to the right field-corner before rookie Trey Cabbage drove him in on single to right, giving the Angels a 3-2 lead.

The Orioles (87-51) scored two in the top of the ninth to pull ahead. Their lead was short-lived after Luis Rengifo hit a one-out double in the ninth before scoring on a single from Mickey Moniak.

With Hays on second to start the 10th, Gunnar Henderson moved him to third on a groundout to second before scoring on Westburg's ground out. Shintaro Fujinami retired the Angels in order to end the game.

Rengifo named AL player of the week

Rengifo was named American League player of the week. Rengifo — who extended his hit streak to 13 games on Tuesday — hit .440 with three home runs, a .407 on-base percentage and .800 slugging percentage over six games last week.

Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani are the only Angels players to win AL player of the week this season.

