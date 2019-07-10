Carlos Carrasco receives emotional support from Indians All-Star teammates after leukemia diagnosis

Sporting News
Fans and players held up signs around Progressive Field at the All-Star Game to show support for those diagnosed with cancer.

Carlos Carrasco receives emotional support from Indians All-Star teammates after leukemia diagnosis

Fans and players held up signs around Progressive Field at the All-Star Game to show support for those diagnosed with cancer.

Days after learning of Carlos Carrasco's leukemia diagnosis, several of Carrasco's Indians teammates stood alongside him Tuesday as they publicly backed the pitcher.

The moment came during the annual "Stand Up To Cancer" MLB All-Star Game presentation. Fans around Cleveland's Progressive Field held up signs showing their connection to the disease, which afflicts almost 2 million new people in the U.S. each year. Players held up signs on the diamond.

Carrasco held a sign that read "I Stand," while Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Brad Hand, Shane Bieber and manager Terry Francona held signs that read "I Stand Up For Cookie" — a reference to the right-hander's nickname.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia, hopes to play again this season

The display moved people watching at home who have dealt with cancer themselves or been close to someone who has been diagnosed.

Here are some of the reactions:

Carrasco is confident he can play baseball again soon, saying he will "be back at the end of July." The Indians have yet to issue a timetable for his potential return to the mound, obviously taking a cautious approach to a fluid situation.

What to Read Next

Back