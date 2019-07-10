Carlos Carrasco receives emotional support from Indians All-Star teammates after leukemia diagnosis

Days after learning of Carlos Carrasco's leukemia diagnosis, several of Carrasco's Indians teammates stood alongside him Tuesday as they publicly backed the pitcher.

The moment came during the annual "Stand Up To Cancer" MLB All-Star Game presentation. Fans around Cleveland's Progressive Field held up signs showing their connection to the disease, which afflicts almost 2 million new people in the U.S. each year. Players held up signs on the diamond.

Carrasco held a sign that read "I Stand," while Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Brad Hand, Shane Bieber and manager Terry Francona held signs that read "I Stand Up For Cookie" — a reference to the right-hander's nickname.

Carrasco, visibly emotional, hugged each of his teammates before walking off the field. Beautiful tribute. pic.twitter.com/TALsOXtyn5 — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 10, 2019

The display moved people watching at home who have dealt with cancer themselves or been close to someone who has been diagnosed.

Here are some of the reactions:

I’m not crying, you’re crying. That was beautiful. We love you Cookie!! — Scott Decker (@cscorchthearthk) July 10, 2019

This hit home. My uncle is currently being treated for Leukemia at the same Cleveland Clinic that diagnosed Carlos Carrasco. It was so touching to see him there with his teammates by his side. May we all stand alongside those battling! https://t.co/GRloCbCluX — Frank Klose (@FrankKlose) July 10, 2019

It’s been a few years since we shared the field together, my friend. Your humor, your passion & your love of family & friends is treasured support for us all..



It’s our turn to help you now - love you man.. we are all #CookieStrong for you https://t.co/jY2gLOP7bQ



— Jensen Lewis (@JLEWFifty) July 6, 2019

Carrasco is confident he can play baseball again soon, saying he will "be back at the end of July." The Indians have yet to issue a timetable for his potential return to the mound, obviously taking a cautious approach to a fluid situation.