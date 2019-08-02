Former WBC champ Carlos Baldomir sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing daughter

Carlos Baldomir will be in jail until his 60s. (Getty Images)

Former WBC welterweight champion Carlos Baldomir was sentenced in Argentinean court to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of sexually abusing his daughter while she was between the ages of 7 and 9, ESPN reports.

Baldomir was reportedly arrested in 2016 and spent three years in prison awaiting a trial that ended last week.

The 48-year-old boxer has reportedly denied the charges and marked his arrival in court by giving the finger to reporters covering the trial. Prosecutors were seeking a 20-year prison sentence for Baldomir.

According to World Boxing News, Baldomir’s ex-wife and the mother of the victim was the first to accuse the him of sexual abuse. Prosecutors reportedly stated the incidents happened several times in the family’s home and on vacations.

Baldomir, who was reportedly defiant and vocal throughout the proceedings, will be in his 60s by the time he’s eligible for release.

Baldomir’s career peaked when in 2006 when he recorded a shocking upset against WBC, The Ring and lineal welterweight champion Zab Judah. He held the belt for less than a year, defending it against Arturo Gatti before losing it to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

His last fight was a loss against Russian Andrey Meryasev in 2014.

