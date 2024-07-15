Carlos Alcaraz late for Wimbledon dinner while he watched Spain’s Euro 2024 winner

Carlos Alcaraz is a Real Madrid supporter - Getty Images/Shi Tang

Carlos Alcaraz delayed his entry to the Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner to check whether Spain’s Euro 2024 winner against England had been onside.

Speaking to interviewer Annabel Croft after his eventual arrival, Alcaraz explained he had started watching the Euros final on his phone, then switched to the TV at his rented house in Wimbledon village, before following the closing stages on an iPad while driving to the festivities in Whitehall.

“Just before getting out of the car, I saw the goal so I thought it was offside,” Alcaraz told Croft. “I couldn’t get out of the car until I made sure it was a goal. So it was a few minutes where the nerves were so high.”

Like his friend and idol Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz takes a keen interest in football in general and Real Madrid in particular. After his third-round win over Frances Tiafoe, he had spread his arms wide in a deliberate echo of Jude Bellingham’s trademark goal celebration.

Later, after Friday’s semi-final, Alcaraz predicted that Sunday would be “a good day for Spanish people”, drawing good-natured boos from the Centre Court crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz channelled Jude Bellingham after his third-round win over Frances Tiafoe - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Asked on Sunday night about his links to Spain’s football stars, Alcaraz revealed that he had spoken to striker Alvaro Morata shortly before kick-off in Berlin.

“I know a few of them,” he explained. “I spoke to them before I started the match. When I finished, one of the first FaceTimes I did was with Morata just to wish them the best of luck. I tried to give them all my strength to try to do a good match.”

Although July 14 is better known as Bastille Day, it was the Spanish flag that flew above London and Berlin on Sunday. And it was Alcaraz who got the ball rolling with his comprehensive 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 Wimbledon victory over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

This was a very different final to last year’s, even though the players were the same. Then, Alcaraz made a nervy start before producing a spectacular late revival to snatch a five-set victory in almost four and three-quarter hours.

This time, Alcaraz came out in a far more composed mood and dominated Djokovic from the off. The match time eventually came in at just under two-and-a-half hours, but it would have been 20 minutes shorter if Alcaraz hadn’t suffered a late wobble when holding three match points.

“I did it a little bit different than last year,” Alcaraz explained after the match. “I felt like I wasn’t new any more. I’ve been in this situation before. What I did wrong last year, tried not to repeat it, be better on that side.

“I was calmer than last year. For example, I tried not to think about the match. Just a few moments watching some videos. Today I think I did a really good warm-up. Just one hour and a half, one hour before the match I started to feel the nerves.”

On arriving at the Champions’ Dinner, Alcaraz nodded to tradition by performing a 30-second twirl around the stage with ladies’ champion Barbora Krejcikova. If we rewind to the mid-1970s and before, this event was once a proper dinner-dance, in which the two singles champions took first use of the dancefloor.

Genios absolutos.



Carlos Alcaraz y Barbora Krejcikova bailando en la cena de ganadores de Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/4n4CDOpm4Y — Manuel Sánchez (@ManuSanchezGom) July 14, 2024

Although Alcaraz claims not to be much of a dancer, he looked comfortable while leading Krejcikova through a few steps. Indeed, this is one of his most notable qualities: it is hard to find a situation that will fluster him.

In tennis terms, Alcaraz’s universal ease extends to mastery of all three surfaces. By winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the space of just five weeks, he became only the sixth man in the Open era to complete the Channel double – and the youngest of that elite group.

“Obviously I’ve seen and I’ve heard all the stats that I am the youngest to win at Roland Garros and Wimbledon the same year,” he said. “I honestly try not to think about it too much. Obviously it’s a really great start of my career, but I have to keep going. I have to keep building my path.

“At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now. It doesn’t matter if I already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21. If I’m not keep going, all these tournaments for me, it doesn’t matter.

“I will try to keep winning and end my career with a lot of them.”