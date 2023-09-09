Daniil Medvedev stuns Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to reach US Open final

Daniil Medvedev will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final - AP/John Minchillo

By Simon Briggs in New York

Daniil Medvedev continued his testy relationship with the New York crowd after scoring a shock victory over defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

In his on-court interview, Medvedev said that “a thousand Spanish guys” had started shouting out between his first and second serves as he tried to close out his four-set win.

“That’s not so nice,” added Medvedev, who became distracted enough to commit back-to-back double-faults in the concluding game of his 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory, before giving the fans a sarcastic thumbs up.

“But I guess they were desperate. So I’m happy it didn’t help them. They can go to sleep now.”

Medvedev – who once famously told his critics on Arthur Ashe Stadium that “I won because of you” – was clearly enjoying his role as party pooper.

His superb performance reminded the world that there have been three outstanding players on the men’s tour this season, not just two.

While Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz were sharing the previous three majors between them – and exchanging the world No1 ranking six times – Medvedev had been quietly collecting five titles of his own. On Friday night, he proved that he is more than just the gooseberry in the great ATP bromance.

‘I played 12 out of ten today’

Almost everyone had expected the top two seeds to reach Sunday’s final, especially after Djokovic had dismissed Ben Shelton in straight sets in Friday’s first semi-final. But Medvedev – the 2021 champion here – had other ideas.

This season, his previous two matches against Alcaraz had been one-sided, with Medvedev failing to win more than three games in any single set. His deep return position – which often finds him standing five or six yards behind the baseline – had allowed Alcaraz to pick him off with drop shots and sharply angled serves.

But on the same court where he won his lone grand-slam title two years ago, Medvedev managed to make his unusual system work.

The fourth set held the key, as Alcaraz tried to engineer a comeback after blowing the early part of the match. Serving at 3-2 down, Alcaraz found himself locked in a 15-minute game with multiple deuces. He went to the serve and volley, probably thinking that Medvedev couldn’t possibly pass him from so far back. But that’s exactly what happened: return after return fizzed past him for winners.

“I played 12 out of ten today,” said Medvedev, who defeated Djokovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2021 US Open final. Asked about the upcoming rematch, he then replied “Against Novak, he is always better than previous time he plays. For example, I beat him US Open final; he beat me in Bercy in a great match. Carlos beat him Wimbledon; he beat him in Cincinnati.

“Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday, and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him.”

Medvedev beats Alcaraz, as it happened

04:06 AM BST

Medvedev on facing Djokovic in the final

The challenge is that I have to play a guy who won 23 grand slams. I only have one. When I beat him here [in 2021] I managed to play better than myself. There is no other way.

04:04 AM BST

Medvedev reacts

Before the match for sure I had a lot of doubts after losing easily to him twice this year. I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except from the third set. He is honestly just really unbelievable. To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it.

03:59 AM BST

US Open men's final: Djokovic vs Medvedev

03:52 AM BST

The moment Medvedev booked his place in the final

Daniil Medvedev has done it! Stunning performance from the Russian who reaches his 3rd US Open final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y7340dxusQ — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) September 9, 2023

03:43 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 Medvedev

Here we go folks!

Medvedev goes for a backhand up the line but misses, 0-15. Medvedev forehand into the net, 0-30. Two missed first serves and two unforced errors.

Medvedev finds a first serve and Alcaraz can’t return it, 15-30. Medvedev doesn’t do enough with his approach shot and Alcaraz rips a forehand pass down the line, two break points.

Medvedev saves the first with an overhead smash. And the second when Alcaraz whips a cross court forehand into the tramlines.

Medvedev first serve unreturned, match point. Medvedev double faults, deuce.

Another double fault, Medvedev puts his thumb up to the crowd sarcastically, break point. Alcaraz backhand down the line but he misses, deuce.

Alcaraz forehand into the net, second match point. All out attack by Alcaraz and he finishes with a volley winner, deuce.

Alcaraz backhand error, third match point. Medvedev backhand into the net, deuce. That was very tight.

Alcaraz forehand return into the tramlines, fourth match point. Medvedev overhead smash winner. GAME SET MATCH MEDVEDEV.

03:33 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 3-5 Medvedev*

Alcaraz does what he needs to do by holding to 15. Medvedev refused to let him have the game easy but will now serve for a place in the final.

03:29 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 2-5 Medvedev

Perfect service game from Medvedev as he consolidates the break in a minute after Alcaraz fails to get a return into play.

He’s a game away from the final.

03:27 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 2-4 Medvedev*

The level has dipped in the last 20 minutes. And a few loose errors means Alcaraz is taken to deuce. A backhand into the net from the Spaniard means break point Medvedev.

Alcaraz serve and volleys and Medvedev hustles to hit a forehand but nets, deuce.

Exceptional volley winner from Alcaraz off a very decent forehand return. Multiple deuce sees the game pass the 10-minute mark. Alcaraz should win the game but he pushes his forehand volley long.

Deuce No 7 after Alcaraz miscues a forehand into the tramlines. Alcaraz tries to be too clever with a volley and gets it horribly wrong, break point.

Medvedev backhand return is low and at the feet of Alcaraz, who nets a half-volley. Medvedev two games from the final.

A crucial break in a crucial game goes Medvedev's way.



He's up 4-2 in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/G8rn6kUdBv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

03:13 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 2-3 Medvedev

122mph wide ace from Medvedev and he keeps his lead in this set. Scoreboard pressure is starting to build.

03:10 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 2-2 Medvedev*

This has been a much more physical semi-final than the first between Djokovic and Shelton.

Medvedev and Alcaraz are taking all the time they can to recover before going again. Medvedev slides in on an Alcaraz drop shot but Alcaraz is in position to whip a forehand cross-court for a winner.

03:02 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 1-2 Medvedev

Double fault by Medvedev to start the game. He’s then hurried into another error, 0-30. Groans from the crowd after Alcaraz nets a forehand, 15-30.

Alcaraz adjusts his body at the net expertly to finish with a volley winner, two break points. Medvedev saves the first after Alcaraz’s lob bounces just out. 125mph second serve by Medvedev catches out Alcaraz, deuce.

Third break point for Alcaraz after an unlucky net cord means Medvedev is a sitting duck and Alcaraz hits an overhead winner. Saved again by Medvedev with a volley winner.

Valuable hold for Medvedev after Alcaraz nets a return.

A winner while flying through the air!



Carlos keeps mesmerizing! pic.twitter.com/rNl07WuokM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

02:56 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 1-1 Medvedev*

Wonderful finish from Alcaraz with a brilliant forehand pass on Medvedev, 15-15.

Forehand then a backhand error from Medvedev and Alcaraz holds.

02:52 AM BST

Fourth Set: Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 0-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Love hold for Medvedev to start the set. How will that break impact him?

02:43 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 6-3 Medvedev*

Medvedev forehand down the lines goes long, 30-0. An hour ago he was making that. Three set points for Alcaraz.

Medvedev saves the first. Then the second when Alcaraz slices a backhand into the net. But the third after Medvedev nets a backhand return.

Medvedev leaves the court for his own comfort break.

And we head to a fourth!



Carlos Alcaraz's comeback is on. He takes the third 6-3. pic.twitter.com/WCwUdqJOM1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

02:38 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 5-3 Medvedev

Medvedev does what he needed to do and that forces Alcaraz to serve for the set. Can he do it?

02:36 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 5-2 Medvedev*

Medvedev is not giving up on this serve yet, forcing Alcaraz to deuce with a backhand down the line and the world No 1 can’t respond, deuce.

Alcaraz earns the short ball, moves into the forecourt and finishes with a forehand winner.

02:29 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 4-2 Medvedev

Medvedev is rushing between points and the set looks to be quickly moving away from him as Alcaraz moves to 0-30. Medvedev pulls it back to 30-30 then Alcaraz hits a forehand long, 40-30.

Medvedev stops the bleeding when Alcaraz nets a backhand.

02:23 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 4-1 Medvedev*

What a transformation in this match. Everything is going Alcaraz’s way at the moment and the crowd are fully engaged and willing him on.

Backhand into the net from Medvedev and Alcaraz consolidates the break.

02:20 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 2-1 Medvedev

Is this the moment for Alcaraz? Medvedev comes to the net and gets passed with a forehand down the line for a break point.

And for the first time in the match, Alcaraz breaks when he lobs Medvedev, who found himself stranded at the net.

This Alcaraz shot gets the Tom Brady seal of approval 👏 pic.twitter.com/yiXSUrYanP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

02:14 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 2-1 Medvedev*

Seeing more and more serve and volley from Alcaraz which is giving Medvedev a nice target to aim at. Alcaraz forehand winner down the line, 40-30. Wonderful finish from Alcaraz as he drills a forehand cross-court winner to hold serve.

02:11 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6, 1-1 Medvedev

Alcaraz gets the crowd on their feet after attacking the net and seeing Medvedev’s forehand down the line go long, 15-30. Medvedev keeps his nerve and stays on track after Alcaraz sends a forehand long.

Tom Brady, Jimmy Butler, Charlize Theron and Amy Schumer are among those watching in the crowd.

02:06 AM BST

Third Set: Alcaraz 6-7, 1-6, 1-0 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Alcaraz has never come back from two sets down to win. If he wants to reach Sunday’s final he needs to find a solution to the excellence performance from Medvedev.

Seven minutes passed since the last point and the start of this game after Alcaraz left the court.

But a love hold for Alcaraz gets him off to the best possible start.



01:57 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-6 Medvedev

This has been a tactical masterclass from Medvedev. He’s done such a good job of keeping Alcaraz off balance.

He finds the outside of the sideline with a backhand down the line to bring up two set points. Alcaraz saves the first but not the second as he nets a backhand to give Medvedev the set.

Medvedev clearly didn’t read the script.

01:54 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-5 Medvedev*

Medvedev closes the net but Alcaraz lobs him expertly, 30-15. Alcaraz forehand into the tramlines, 30-30. Serve and volley attempt from Alcaraz but Medvedev’s backhand return is too good and Alcaraz nets the volley, 40-30. Break point saved by Alcaraz after his serve is unreturned.

Scorching forehand return by Medvedev flies past Alcaraz, break point.

Oh my goodness, a moment of magic from Medvedev as he improbably slices a backhand winner down the line to pass Alcaraz and break for the second time.

01:44 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 1-4 Medvedev

Medvedev is hitting his forehand so well tonight and it’s allowing him to attack Alcaraz’s forehand, which is struggling.

Another love hold for Medvedev to maintain his lead.

01:42 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 1-3 Medvedev*

Another Medvedev return at the feet of Alcaraz and the Spaniard can’t get his half volley into play, 15-30. Alcaraz backhand into the net, 15-40.

Alcaraz saves the first after Medvedev nets a forehand return. Then the second with a forehand volley winner, deuce.

Unbelievable feel at the net by Alcaraz with a drop shot. Medvedev did everything to get there but couldn’t.

And Alcaraz survives with a backhand volley winner. Could that be the turning point for the world No 1?

He might be losing but Alcaraz is still producing moments of magic when it matters 🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/svqJQTVGPx — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 9, 2023

01:33 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-7, 0-3 Medvedev

Alarm bells are ringing for Alcaraz here. Medvedev has all the answers to Alcaraz’s shot making. Sublime feel at the net with a drop shot makes it 40-0 and he holds when Alcaraz fails to get his return back into play.

01:31 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7, 0-2 Medvedev*

Concerned looks on the faces of those in Alcaraz’s support box. Their man is being outplayed at the moment.

Another forehand error from Alcaraz makes it deuce. The crowd seems to be in a little bit of shock. Alcaraz backhand into the net, break point Medvedev.

Short return by Medvedev but Alcaraz nets a drop shot. Medvedev breaks. Wow.

01:24 AM BST

Second Set: Alcaraz* 6-7, 0-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

How will Alcaraz respond to this? Medvedev is playing very well and with a rhythm on serve especially. A 127mph ace from Medvedev and he holds easily.

01:19 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-7 Medvedev - TIEBREAK

Alcaraz attempts a drop shot but gets it all wrong as he nets, 3-4. Serve and volley from Alcaraz, Medvedev reaches the volley and whips a forehand at Alcaraz who can’t control the volley, 3-5. Alcaraz forehand into the net, 3-6.

Medvedev forehand winner down the line, 3-7.

01:17 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-6 Medvedev - TIEBREAK

Alcaraz forehand volley winner, 1-0. Medvedev forehand winner after a big first serve, 1-1. Alcaraz shanks a return wide off a 107mph second serve, 1-2. Medvedev lob goes long after a good volley from Alcaraz, 2-2.

Massive forehand down the line winner from Medvedev, 2-3. Medvedev double fault, 3-3. That was his sixth of the match.

01:13 AM BST

Alcaraz* 6-6 Medvedev

This is far more competitive than their previous two matches this year which is a treat for the fans. Wowzers. The crowd are on the feet after jaw-dropping reflexes and anticipation at the net before eventually putting a volley wide, 30-0.

Medvedev completes a love hold when Alcaraz fails to get a return in play. Into a tiebreak we go!

01:09 AM BST

Alcaraz 6-5 Medvedev*

Alcaraz backhand into the net, 0-30. First time Medvedev is in that position. Rally of the match so far, both players go toe-to-toe before Alcaraz whips a forehand winner into the corner, 15-30. Medvedev return travels long, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Serve and volley from Alcaraz, who keeps his nerve and executes a nice drop volley, 40-30.

Exquisite drop shot winner from Alcaraz to hold serve and survive that scare.

01:04 AM BST

Alcaraz* 5-5 Medvedev

Very impressive serving from Medvedev despite the scoreboard pressure. He’s standing up to the pressure Alcaraz is applying.

01:01 AM BST

Alcaraz 5-4 Medvedev*

Point of the match so far, incredible defence from Medvedev but it’s all in vain as Alcaraz finishes the rally with an overhead smash, 30-0.

Perfectly placed first serve down the T and Medvedev’s return goes long. Brilliant anticipation and athleticism from Alcaraz to flick a forehand passing shot past Medvedev and hold.

12:58 AM BST

Alcaraz* 4-4 Medvedev

A running Medvedev cross-court forehand just misses the line, 30-30. Second ace of the match for Medvedev down the T, 40-30.

Alcaraz asks the question of Medvedev at the net and the Russian answers it by standing firm and Alcaraz attempts a tweener but gets it wrong.

12:53 AM BST

Alcaraz 4-3 Medvedev*

Alcaraz’s holds to love when Medvedev nets an attempted overhead smash. This match is yet to take off yet. Needs something to spark it into life.

12:50 AM BST

Alcaraz* 3-3 Medvedev

Medvedev is getting a good number of unreturned serve at the moment. Alcaraz is yet to find his range on the forehand return and that allows the Russian to hold to 30.

12:47 AM BST

Alcaraz 3-2 Medvedev*

Medvedev’s return position gives Alcaraz the luxury of serving and volleying and the Spaniard executes it perfectly on the opening point. He does it again to move to 40-15.

And Alcaraz holds when Medvedev’s return flies well long. Very little to separate the two players at this stage.

12:44 AM BST

Alcaraz* 2-2 Medvedev

Double fault from Medvedev to start the game, 0-15. Backhand error from Medvedev opens the door for Alcaraz, 15-30. Poor Medvedev drop shot and Alcaraz punishes him with a backhand cross court winner, two break points.

Medvedev saves the first after an unreturned first serve. And the second when Alcaraz’s rushes a second serve return and his forehand is into the tramlines.

Exceptional backhand from Medvedev, redirecting his shot down the line to hold.

12:38 AM BST

Alcaraz 2-1 Medvedev*

Routine service hold to 15 for Alcaraz. On the evidence of that game Medvedev is going to be doing a lot of running if he doesn’t play closer to the baseline.

12:34 AM BST

Alcaraz* 1-1 Medvedev

Early magic from Alcaraz as he executes a perfect sliding volley and the ball spins away for a winner, 0-15. Double fault by Medvedev, his first of the match, 30-all.

He responds with an ace to move to 40-30. but another double fault makes it deuce. Backhand winner by Medvedev and he survives a tricky opening service game.

12:27 AM BST

First Set: Carlos Alcaraz 1-0 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

It appears Medvedev is continuing his bizarre tactic of standing three metres behind the baseline to return Alcaraz’s serve. It didn’t work for him in Indian Wells and Wimbledon so it’s baffling why he’s decided to do it again. Being closer to the baseline is the best way for him to attack on the return.

Alcaraz holds to 30 after Medvedev nets a forehand.

12:17 AM BST

Here come the players

Slightly muted entrances for the players because a lot of fans are still outside Arthur Ashe stadium waiting to get it.

It means the arena is around half full.

12:08 AM BST

Not long to go...

It's a scene outside Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the next semifinal. pic.twitter.com/8ebNJLONGS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

12:02 AM BST

Wouldn't be surprised if we saw this again from Alcaraz

If it ain't broke, don't fix it 😉@carlosalcaraz put on a drop shot CLINIC the last time he faced Medvedev 👀#USOpen pic.twitter.com/M1QYNEG8JN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 8, 2023

11:57 PM BST

Speaking of celebrations, will we see this again in a few hours?

11:51 PM BST

Djokovic puts Shelton in his place with 'hanging up' gesture

By Simon Briggs, in New York

Novak Djokovic mocked his defeated opponent Ben Shelton with a “hang up the phone” gesture after completing a straight-sets victory in the US Open semi-final.

The 20-year-old Shelton had used this distinctive celebration after his quarter-final victory over compatriot Frances Tiafoe, miming taking a call and then putting the handset down to suggest that he was “dialled in”.

So when Shelton banged his final forehand into the net, and Djokovic echoed his actions, it felt like a way of putting the young pretender in his place.

11:45 PM BST

US Open betting offers and free bets

11:35 PM BST

US Open men's semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of the second men’s semi-final as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev.

This is a meeting of the past two champions in New York with the winner knowing they will face Novak Djokovic in the final.

The tennis world is expecting a showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz but Medvedev is more than capable of ending those hopes. Nevertheless, the Russian says he knows he faces a very tough task this evening.

“I would say what makes Carlos that difficult is just that he has every shot,” he said. “He has extra power to other players. So it’s true many players probably I would go with 97 per cent, it’s tough for them to hit the ball through me, like I’m always there, always running, always trying to get it back.

“He can do it just because he has this power, we see it 100 mile forehand winner and stuff like this. Some players, even if we try, we cannot do it.

“So that’s one thing he’s good from forehand, backhand, he can slice, dropshot. So he has every shot in the game. But again, tennis, you can always beat players. People beat Novak. People even beat Rafa on clay, which is almost impossible but some players do.

“It’s the same about Carlos. Every time I will be playing against him I want to try to win, so I said it one time already, I need to serve better than I did the previous matches. I need to serve on the line if I need to. I need to put my shots on the line and stuff like this. I need to be there 100 per cent of the time and be better.”

Alcaraz has a winning record against Medvedev and demolished him on the way to winning Wimbledon in July. And the Spaniard admits his game is well suited to playing him.

“The last matches that I played against Daniil I played a tactical game played perfectly,” he said. “You know, I did pretty well all the things that I had to do against him, so I think my game suits pretty well against that type of opponent, you know, like Daniil.

“So I gonna try to do the same things that I did, for example, in Indian Wells and in Wimbledon, and hopefully to get the win and play the same level that I played in that matches.”