Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur start time: When is the Queen’s final?

Carlos Alcaraz is into the final at Queen’s Club (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first grass-court final after defeating the big-serving Sebastian Korda in straight sets at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is enjoying his best-ever run on grass ahead of Wimbledon and produced his most impressive performance of the week so far to triumph against Korda 6-3 6-4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz will reclaim World No 1 from Novak Djokovic and can take the Wimbledon top seed if he wins his first grass-court title in West London this afternoon.

Alex de Minaur awaits after defeating Holger Rune in straight sets in the other semi-final. De Minaur is the first Australian to reach the Queen’s final since former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt and has been in excellent form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Queen’s final?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur will start from 1:30pm BST on Sunday 25 June.

Order of Play (Sunday 25 June)

Centre Court

Starts at 13:30 BST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur

Followed by men’s doubles final

Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka vs Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek

Court 1 - Wheelchair Championships

Starts At 12:00 Noon BST

Alfie Hewett vs Joachim Gerard

Followed by men’s doubles final

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid vs Joachim Gerard and Stephane Houdet

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app