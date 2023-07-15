Carlos Alcaraz sees psychologist in bid to beat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz will need to be at his positive best if he is to beat Novak Djokovic on Sunday - CameraSport/Rob Newell

As we approach the biggest match of Carlos Alcaraz’s young life, the most important person in his entourage is unlikely to be his father Carlos Snr, nor even his highly experienced “supercoach” Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Instead, Alcaraz has admitted that he will seek guidance from his psychologist – Isabel Balaguer, from the University of Valencia – on how to handle the nervous tension that wrecked his last attempt to take down Novak Djokovic.

Five weeks ago, in the French Open semi-final, Alcaraz faced Djokovic for the first time at a major. The bookmakers had made the young challenger a slight favourite, and the first two sets produced the sort of see-sawing drama and spectacular shotmaking that the fans had hoped for.

But then, in the third game of the third set, Alcaraz moved to his left for a backhand and stayed there, frozen like a kid playing grandmother’s footsteps. His calf had locked up with cramp.

The players were only a little over two hours into the match, but Alcaraz later explained that his physical symptoms had stemmed from mental ones. “I have never felt that tension that I did in that match,” he told reporters.

Hence the need for a different approach on Sunday.

“I have a psychologist that I work with since the beginning of 2020,” said Alcaraz after his straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev on Friday evening. “She help me a lot. I will talk with her how to prepare that match, that important moment for me, that is not going to be easy.

“Physically I’ll do it the same, what I was doing before the matches. Probably in the mental part I will do something different, to stay calm, to show that I’m not nervous. Some exercise. I’ll try to forget that I’m going to play a final against Novak.”

To have a chance against Djokovic on Sunday, Alcaraz needs to be creative and free-spirited. He should not dwell on the result, but instead revel in the chance to entertain a full house.

This is his default mode, and he rarely departs from it. Except that day in Paris, when he was grimacing, chuntering and raging at his support staff from the early stages. Playing against Djokovic – the most ruthless winning machine in tennis history – can have that effect on a young lad.

In general, Alcaraz is a hard man to disconcert. Off the court, he is at ease in almost any situation: taking press conferences, giving autographs, speaking to packed stadia or simply hanging out with his entourage.

This is unusual for 20-year-olds in general, and even more so for tennis players, whose social development is retarded by the fact that they spend so little time in formal education. (Alcaraz was no great lover of the classroom, to the point where a poor performance in his early days would find his then coach Kiko Navarro warning “If you don’t get it together, we’ll send you back to school.”)

The frictionlessness of Alcaraz’s progress through life – both sporting and otherwise – feels reminiscent of Roger Federer, a man so smooth that he made James Bond seem skittish and stressed.

And yet, Federer was not born this way. At Alcaraz’s age, he was still an angst-ridden wannabe. It was only when he won Wimbledon in 2003, a month before his 22nd birthday, that he removed the racket-hurling impulse from his system. All of which underlines what a rare bird the young Alcaraz is.

For an example of Alcaraz’s easy-going personality, take the mini-storm that blew up over his father in the middle of this event. After Carlos Snr had been accused of filming one of Djokovic’s training sessions on Aorangi Park (a case of mistaken identity, it turned out), Djokovic complained about the lack of privacy around his practices.

The story was put to Alcaraz in terms that suggested a breach of protocol. Most young players would have entered fight-or-flight mode in this awkward moment – but there was not a hint of defensiveness to be seen.

Alcaraz just grinned, and replied “Oh, probably it is true – my father is a huge fan of tennis.” Then, when asked if he could benefit from the alleged subterfuge, he grinned even more. “I don’t think so. I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it’s not an advantage for me.”

It’s not always the case that a player’s personality matches their tennis. (Former British No1 Kyle Edmund is one counter-example: simultaneously a violent ball-striker and the mildest of souls.) But there is usually some correlation, and Alcaraz’s personal insouciance carries through into his game, with its bewildering mixture of guile and gusto.

To deploy it effectively, though, he needs his heart-rate and his blood pressure to stay relatively low. Certainly lower than in Paris, where they both went into overdrive, and his muscle fibres locked up in sympathy. As Alcaraz said at the time, “If someone says that he get into the court with no nerves playing against Novak, he lies.”

Over to you, Ms Balaguer.