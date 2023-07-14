Who is Carlos Alcaraz? Net worth, sponsorships and career highlights

World No1 and Spanish teenage tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia has rocketed through the professional circuit since his debut in 2018, racking up 11 titles on the ATP tour including his US Open triumph in 2022 which made him the seventh youngest player in history to win a Grand Slam and youngest-ever to be named ATP world No1.

Alcaraz began playing tennis aged four and was coached professionally by his father (a top-40 player in his day).

From the age of 13 he signed a racket deal with Babolat (currently using the recently launched Pure Aero 98) and more recently has added big brands Nike, BMW, Rolex and Calvin Klein to his portfolio.

Alcaraz is currently coached by compariot and former world no1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has been with him since 2017 and guided his charge to maiden ATP Masters 1000 and Miami titles in 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz with Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open (Getty Images)

Comparisons to 22-time Grand Slam champion and clay-court specialist Rafael Nadal have been widely discussed. Alcaraz, on the other hand, is shaping his own game, mixing up electrifying movement, groundstrokes and deft drop shots, keeping his sights firmly on competing at the highest level across all surfaces.

Here’s a stats breakdown of what we know about the wonderkid making waves on and off the tennis court around the world:

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Alcaraz’s on-court earnings were reported in August 2022 to be $5.9million, with off-court earnings of $5m - amassing a total of $10.9m. Checking out his career earnings to date on the ATP tour, purse winnings stand at $16,660,732.

So far in 2023, Alcaraz has won $4,831,089 with major slams at Wimbledon and the US Open to unfold, as well as the ATP Tour Finals.

Alcaraz on his way to winning his first Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open and taking home a cool $2.6m (AFP via Getty Images)

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s career record?

Having now held pole position multiple times in 2023, the question on everyone’s lips is how long will he stay there and how many more titles can the showstopping hotshot accumulate like Nadal?

Alcaraz, having pulled out of the Australian Open in January, has returned to business with a 40-4 record in 2023 and goes into Wimbledon with five ATP Tour titles. In addition to this, Alcaraz has also bagged the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.

ATP world ranking: #1 * entered the rankings at 1,414 in 2018

ATP career record: 130 wins and 35 losses (11 titles) * above stats as of July 14, 2023

What are Carlos Alcaraz’s sponsorship deals?

Alcaraz has not only got the talent, physicality and mental attributes to make a success of his tennis career. His agents, business accumen, guidance and looks seems to be on point with massive potential to expand his profile. At present, this is being managed with half a dozen premium endorsements - all beginning wth Babolat and Nike, which has paved the way to further deals.

Babolat (recently launched a new 2022 endorsement and under contract until 2025)

Nike £1m (associated with the brand since 2015 and signed a reported $1m deal in 2020 until 2025. Nike are currently considering his own special apparel line).

Isdin Skincare (signed deal in 2022)

Rolex (signed deal in Jan 2022)

ElPozo (signed deal in June 2022)

BMW (signed deal in July 2022)

Calvin Klein (appeared in an advetising campaign Jan 2023)

Louis Vuitton (signed deal in June 2023)

Does Carlos Alcaraz involve himself with any charities?

Alcaraz started the ground work for the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation at the end of 2022, promoting social and solidarity actions. FirstSportz reported that $12m has already been raised and he will continue to do philanthropic work. Alcaraz also donated his US Open-winning tennis trainers to help support a charity that works with people with Down Syndrome.

Is Carlos Alcaraz active on any social networks?

Alcaraz embraces the digital world and can been viewed promoting his life highlights on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

Research by www.tennisworldusa.org revealed in January that he can earn an estimated $7m for a sponsored post on Instagram and sits in the top five of the most followed active male tennis players on the platform, with only Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios ahead of him with 19m, 13m and 4m respectively. Andy Murray isn’t leagues away from the Spainard with 1.9m.

With regular updates from his world of tennis and promotion as a brand ambassador, including a few giveways, it will be interesting to see if it becomes a balancing act for him. Emma Raducanu went public in early 2023 deleting Instagram and messaging apps off her phone to avoid any criticism.

Instagram : 2.7m followers

Twitter: 520.4k followers

TikTok: 477.2k followers

Facebook: 237k followers

What about Carlos Alcaraz’s love match?

Recent speculation has led to romantic links with Maria González Giménez (also a tennis player from Murcia), but Alcaraz has kept his personal life private regarding a potential girlfriend.