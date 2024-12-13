Carlo Ancelotti through the ringer? Where and How to Buy Tickets to Valencia v Real Madrid

For half an hour, it looked as if Real Madrid were on the road to paradise. Their front trio of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham was functioning together, and all three looked sharp during their 3-2 win over Atalanta.

That much was evident when Mbappe slipped past Marten de Roon and fired the ball into the corner in the opening 10 minutes – only to come off injured just after half an hour on the pitch. All of the talk when Real Madrid had returned to Bergamo was that Carlo Ancelotti had finally found the formula to make this new edition of the European champions go.

BUY TICKETS VALENCIA-REAL MADRID

A good test of whether he has will be against Valencia on the third of January at Mestalla. Mbappe is set to miss at least a week of action, and while they do face an uncomfortable trip to Vallecas to play Rayo Vallecano, arguably their first big test of this new configuration will be the journey to Mestalla.

Although Los Che are not having a good time of it – if Ruben Baraja does not inspire an improvement he may not even be on the touchline – the arrival of Real Madrid has a history of producing great games regardless. Los Blancos are probably Valencia’s most hated opponent, and their presence has provoked little short of hysteria in recent seasons, with a razor sharp tension in the air.

Valencia lie 19th in the La Liga table, but their desperation for points will only inspire more of a battle at Mestalla. Emotions will be especially high, given the game was postponed initially due to the horrific DANA tragedy in the Valencian community that claimed over 200 lives in that same week it was initially scheduled.

Where and how to buy tickets to see Valencia v Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Not that it needs selling, but should you fancy opening the new La Liga year with this firecracker, there are several routes that you can go down. The always faithful Valencia crowd are likely to sell this one out, so fans would be well advised to buy in advance if they are planning on going.

BUY TICKETS VALENCIA-REAL MADRID

Valencia and Real Madrid are yet to put tickets on sale for the game yet, but a major caveat is membership. Understandably, both clubs will prioritise members first, and in the case of Real Madrid, will likely receive less than 1,000 tickets anyway. If you are a member though, the best course of action is to head to the Valencia or Real Madrid websites.

For neutrals or fans who are not members, the best course of action is likely to look at purchasing tickets through a third-party website, which could make the ideal Christmas gift. Sites such as footballticket.net, Viagogo or LiveFootballTickets.com supply tickets, with the latter ranging from €110 upwards. Given the expected atmosphere, it could be more than worth it. The likes of LiveFootballTickets.com do have an extra degree of trust and confidence, with over 15 years in the business, and a 150% money-back guarantee in case of any issues. They can also be found on websites like Trustpilot, where they enjoy a 4.8 out of 5 rating.

BUY TICKETS VALENCIA-REAL MADRID