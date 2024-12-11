Carlo Ancelotti provides positive update on injured Real Madrid star – ‘Doesn’t seem serious’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Kylian Mbappe’s injury, suggesting it might not be serious but could stem from an overload.

The star forward had to be substituted shortly after the 30th minute during Real Madrid’s hard-fought 3-2 victory against Atalanta.

Initial medical examinations indicated discomfort in the back of Mbappe’s left thigh. While this is not yet confirmed as a significant injury, the French international will undergo further tests upon his return to Madrid.

These tests are crucial to understanding the full extent of the issue.

Mbappe was instrumental before his premature exit, showcasing his trademark pace and sharpness. He created three notable chances and opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 10th minute.

His presence was vital in helping the team maintain their attacking rhythm, and his absence was felt after he left the pitch.

What next for Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe was taken off in the first half. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The bigger concern now lies in his availability for upcoming fixtures. Real Madrid face Rayo this weekend, and more importantly, they are preparing for the Intercontinental Cup final on 18 December in Qatar.

The outcome of the medical tests will determine whether the French forward can contribute to these critical matches.

Although Ancelotti’s preliminary assessment is optimistic, with the injury being described as a hamstring discomfort caused by overload, the coaching staff opted to take no risks.

Mbappe’s inability to sprint effectively during the match prompted his substitution as a precautionary measure.

“He has an overload, a discomfort in his hamstring. We have to see him in the next few days.

“It doesn’t seem serious, but he had to stop because he couldn’t sprint… it bothered him a bit. So we preferred to change him,” said the manager after the match as quoted by AS.

Real Madrid will be closely monitoring his recovery in the coming days, as losing a player of Mbappe’s calibre at this stage of the season could be a significant setback.