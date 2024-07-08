Carlo Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid didn’t move for Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has this week provided an insight into the decision of the club’s transfer team not to sanction a move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Frontman Osimhen, for his part, has been heavily linked with a move to Spain’s capital on more than one occasion in the past.

Never did this prove more the case than last summer, when Karim Benzema’s departure opened up a glaring hole in Real Madrid’s frontline.

The Nigerian, fresh off leading Napoli to a historic Serie A crown, was in turn tipped as a leading target on the part of Los Blancos.

In the end, however, no such transfer came to fruition.

In fact, the Santiago Bernabéu brass opted against even tabling an offer for Osimhen.

And, on Monday, Real headmaster Carlo Ancelotti has provided an insight into precisely why.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Radio Serie A’, as cited by Area Napoli, Ancelotti, himself a former manager in Naples, was drawn on the La Liga champions’ alleged interest in the Nigerian goalscorer.

And the legendary tactician went on to explain:

“No, because I think the club thought that Benzema’s absence could be remedied by purchasing Bellingham.”

With a league and Champions League double to show for their efforts last season, it is hard to argue that this did not prove an altogether wise judgement call…

Conor Laird | GSFN