Carlo Ancelotti and Everton sense shift in Merseyside balance of power

Everton are everything that Liverpool must now become. That was the opening line of the Guardian’s report on the first match John W Henry attended as Liverpool’s owner, a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park that left his new investment second from bottom of the Premier League 10 years ago on Saturday.

The big picture can change drastically over a decade, clearly. Liverpool’s value can increase by almost £2bn and still its venture capitalist owners will push for more. Some things do remain constant in football, however – Evertonian doom in the Merseyside derby, for one. On Saturday they hope, and with sound reason, that Carlo Ancelotti can perform his latest trick.

Henry was witness to Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta giving Everton victory and Goodison cackling with chants of “Going down” having won the high court battle for control of the Anfield club 48 hours earlier. He has not known defeat in a Merseyside derby in the 22 meetings since.

Everton’s barren sequence almost defies logic until you recall not only the sound beatings under Roberto Martínez and Marco Silva but the hard-luck tales, the self-inflicted losses and, with every passing year, the increasing anxiety that can consume players and fans alike on derby day. Then it starts to make sense; the failures to punish 10 men, the Jordan Pickford aberration, losing in the 94th or 96th minute, being knocked out of the FA Cup by an academy team and the fear of Divock Origi.

But not now, not even against a Liverpool team perfectly equipped to remind everyone why they are Premier League champions. “I think I’m going to sleep normally tonight because I have good feelings for the game. I have confidence,” Ancelotti said on Friday when asked whether pre-derby nerves would strike this veteran of Milan and Madrid. “We didn’t train a lot because we didn’t have a lot of time but I see the players are focused, all fit and in good spirits. Because of this I am going to sleep for sure.”

He was equally relaxed about the terrible 10-year record. “I think the pressure we have for this game is the pressure that we need to have to play a derby. What happened in the past is the past. We are living in the present and the present is tomorrow. We are going to play this fantastic game, this exciting game and we have to be ready. Honestly, I don’t look at the statistics because every game is its own history.”

The 237th Merseyside derby is much-needed escapism for a city under the strictest lockdown restrictions in England and where popular local businesses are closing down with sickening regularity as a consequence. It is arguably not the fixture Jürgen Klopp would have chosen to follow his team’s 7-2 humiliation at Aston Villa before the international break, especially with key players just returning from Covid-19 and the goalkeeper Alisson injured.

View photos Everton players celebrate Yerry Mina’s goal against Brighton. Photograph: Getty Images More

But for Ancelotti’s Premier League leaders there is anticipation where usually apprehension reigns. That is a significant departure in itself, reflecting a 100% start to the season over four league games and three Carabao Cup ties, although Liverpool’s visit is not merely a chance to strike a wounded rival. That situation has presented itself against lesser Liverpool teams over the past decade and yielded similar results. There is, to use the current agenda, a big picture at play for Everton.

A derby against the reigning champions offers a barometer of this season’s instant and impressive progress. As the manager said: “We are excited to play the game because our momentum is good and it could be good to play against one of the best teams in the world just to see where we are.”

I don't follow the politics of football. I'm focused on my team, our target for the future, and that has not changed Carlo Ancelotti

