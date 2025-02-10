Carlo Ancelotti ‘convinced’ Real Madrid or Man City will win Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti expects the winners of the Champions League to emerge from the new ‘Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The two European heavyweights have clashed in the latter stages of the competition in the last three seasons – with the victor going on to lift the trophy – and they meet again in this year’s play-off round.

The first leg takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and, even despite City’s indifferent form this season, Real boss Ancelotti still regards opposite number Pep Guardiola as the best in the business.

The veteran Italian, a five-time winner of the trophy as a manager, said: “It is always a headache to face Manchester City.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (right) during a training session at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It will be a difficult game, hard to predict. It will depend a lot on the attitude and confidence of the teams. It’s such a high-level game you have to be at your best in every aspect.

“It seems like it’s a ‘Clasico’ because we have played each other a lot of times in this competition. It’s the most difficult game we can face, regardless of form.

“They are one of the best teams in Europe and they have the best manager out there. It’s a nightmare preparing for games against him because he always has ideas that make you think.

“I am convinced the team that goes through from this tie will go on to win the competition.”

Ancelotti’s side have had their own wobble of late, collecting just one point from their last two LaLiga matches to see their lead at the top of the table cut to one point.

They are without a number of defenders due to injury, with Lucas Vazquez the latest addition to a casualty list that already includes Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

“I think we can be competitive despite the emergency we have,” Ancelotti said at a press conference in Manchester.

One player set to feature is Rodrygo, one of a feared attacking quartet along with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

The Brazilian has happy memories of playing City having scored four times against them, including a dramatic late double in his side’s 2022 semi-final fightback.

Rodrygo said: “It is not a team I like playing against because they make it very difficult but it is true I have been happy playing against them in the past and I hope I will again.”