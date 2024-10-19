Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid's right-back plans amid Trent Alexander-Arnold links

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested Real Madrid will not go into the January transfer market to replace the injured Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal has been ruled out for the rest of this season after suffering a serious knee injury during Real’s 2-0 win over Villareal.

The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract at Anfield in the summer.

But when asked about how he could replace Carvajal, Real boss Ancelotti said: “We have Lucas Vazquez, we trust him.“Then there’s Eder Militao. I see him well as a right back, yes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool next summer (Getty Images)

"I have not asked for new signings in January as last year we managed the situation well.

"Signing a player who will be good for Real Madrid is not easy. At the moment we are not thinking about it.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted there has been no update on Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation amid increasing speculation regarding Real.

“Trent, Virgil (van Dijk), (Mo) Salah were with their national teams… and Trent scored a fantastic free-kick,' he said on Friday.

“Same question, same answer, there will always be talks and it is normal that you asked.

When pushed for information on Alexander-Arnold, Slot replied: “No. I can’t tell you anything about that.”