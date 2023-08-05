Carlisle United 1-1 Fleetwood Town

Newly-promoted Carlisle started life back in League One with a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood.

Owen Moxon opened the scoring for the Cumbrians with a 30-yard free-kick, but it was cancelled out by Brendan Wiredu's strike just before half-time.

Carlisle captain Paul Huntington went close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute, but his header from Moxon's floated free-kick was cleared from danger by Promise Omochere.

Seven minutes later, Moxon put the home side ahead with a beautifully curled free-kick into the top left corner after he had been fouled by Scott Robertson.

Fleetwood equalised, though, in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time as Wiredu's first-time volley flew into the bottom left corner after Huntington had headed clear Phoenix Patterson's cross.

Jordan Gibson had a great chance to restore Carlisle's lead just after half-time, but he miscued a shot from Fin Back's cross with the goal gaping.

At the other end, Omochere should have scored after Josh Vela's cross broke his way, but he pulled his effort across goal and wide.

Carlisle substitute Joe Garner, formerly of Fleetwood, saw his late header saved by Jay Lynch as the spoils were shared.

