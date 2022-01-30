Carlisle Castle restores 15th-century carvings thought to be by prison guards

Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

There are carvings of dolphins, horses, boar, salmon, mermaids, a magnificently endowed leopard, George and the dragon, and a fox preaching to some chickens – a 500-year-old warning not to trust people in authority.

The carvings, about 300 of them, at Carlisle Castle are the subject of a restoration project to save them from the elements and allow them to be seen more clearly than they have been for generations.

They date from the 15th century and have always been something of a mystery. They are in a tiny room between two cells and the most likely theory is they were made by bored prison guards.

A close-up view of some of the carvings. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

“They are a nice snapshot, which you don’t normally get going around castles, of what was in people’s minds in the 15th century,” said Mark Douglas, an English Heritage property curator.

The painstaking restoration project involves the restorer Alex Carrington carefully removing, by hand, hundreds of years of sediment and water damage without industrial equipment or chemicals.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Carrington. “Because these walls have got problems. I find it fascinating working out what the problems are and how I can stop them getting worse. The days go quick.”

One of the main jobs has been removing white crusts of salt using stencil brushes and scalpels. Black marks on some stones seem to be the result of hundreds of years of people touching them or brushing past.

“It has been quite humbling,” Carrington added. “I spend a lot of time here on my own and I do think of the people who did the carving. They would have had a completely different mindset in a completely different time … you can’t comprehend it really. It would have been miserable here I think.”

Alex Carrington: ‘It has been quite humbling’ Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Some of the carvings are of animals that were emblems of families of status in the area – the Dacre family and the Percy family, for example.

“Whoever the carvers were, they are likely to have been loyal to some of the most powerful lords in the north at the time,” said Juliet Fellow-Smith, property manager at the castle. “It’s a bit like football colours, you get your kudos from your association with your lord.”

The fox preaching to chickens carving is likely to have been a satire on the clergy – be careful who you trust.

The restoration has also exposed previously unseen or hard-to-see carvings, one of which shows a deer-hunting scene, another a knight in profile.

“He’s never been so clear,” said Fellow-Smith. “He was always a bit lost until Alex started her work.”

The reconditioning is part of a larger project to repair parts of the roof and walls to make the castle watertight.

The entrance gate and walls of Carlisle Castle. Photograph: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy

The castle, built in 1092 by William II, is the most besieged site in the British isles. The 12th-century ruler David I of Scotland died there. Mary Queen of Scots spent the first two months of her nearly 19 years of captivity there. It also featured prominently in the English civil war and Jacobite troops, under Bonnie Prince Charlie, fought over it in the 18th century.

Fellow-Smith has known the carvings since she was a girl. “I’ve never seem them like this, it means an awful lot to me,” she said. “Like most local people I came here when I was at school. I was 11 and did a project on them, I remember them really vividly because it is a very direct connection to the past.

“Someone stood here and carved these images on the wall and I’m now standing in front of them and I can bring my own imagination to what they mean. Anyone can stand in front of these carvings and get a feeling for another human being making pictures hundreds of years ago.

“When I was a school child that was so amazing to me … it is just an ordinary person making their mark on a monument.”