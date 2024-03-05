Carlisle Auctions Offers One of the FIRST 100 Corvettes EVER Made at its Spring Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Build #98 Slated for Friday, April 19 – This Rare Piece of Automotive History is Immaculate.

50 years ago in 1974, Carlisle Events, the parent company of Carlisle Auctions was born, but 21 years prior, the Corvette took Americans by storm. Its solid-axle C1 offerings in 1953 and performance specs of the time had consumers re-thinking what type of car they’d want to cruise about town in. During that initial run, only 300 Corvettes were made, with less than half of those still in any kind of desirable condition in 2024. Of those, many are (and will remain) in private hands as part of collections or museum showpieces. There is one, however; that will be coming to the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction in April, that being serial #98.

Fans and followers of Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions may recall that at the Spring event in 2023, another ’53 was made available. That one, serial #100, sold for a whopping $324,000. Its success, combined with the care and promotion put forth by Carlisle Auctions brought this ride to the block with the hopes of a similar, if not a superior result

The car itself has seen a comprehensive frame-off restoration and is presented with the classic 1953 white exterior and red interior. Showcased with its original VIN tag, body, and frame, its engine is a numbers-matching blue flame six-cylinder. While under the hood looks great, its visible features are even better. The body paint is exceptional, with original trunk lid, factory radio antenna built in, and its car show quality chrome will no doubt turn heads. In addition to its powerplant, the gauges are also top-notch. In fact, all gauges are original and restored, including the radio. In short, there’s been no expense spared or shortcuts taken in making this 1953 one of the finest examples to hit the auction block in some time.

Taking possession of this 1953 is simple with Carlisle Auctions. There are three great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, and online. The auction is streamed too, making each option as simple as the other. The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction is April 18-19 with a 12 PM daily start. The ’53 is slated for Friday afternoon, April 19, and will carry a reserve. Carlisle Auctions frequently sees many of its top-dollar sales come by way of the Corvette and it's expected that this ’53 will again lead all sales at the auction.

“What an exciting way to kick off our auction season,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. “This is a rare opportunity for the collectors, and it is happening right here in Carlisle!”

The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction takes place in conjunction with Spring Carlisle, a five-day event that includes an automotive flea market and car corral. Spring Carlisle happens April 17-21 at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and welcomes nearly 100,000 guests from around the world. There’s reciprocating admission to the events too, meaning by attending one, you can easily and conveniently attend the other.

To learn more about Spring Carlisle, secure a vending space or purchase discounted admission tickets, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855. For complete information on the auction, including even more details on this ’53 Corvette, call 717-960-6400 or visit CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events, celebrating 50 years in 2024, is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

